  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Semler Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMLR   US81684M1045

SEMLER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(SMLR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
25.73 USD   +1.42%
Semler Scientific : March 2023 Presentation
PU
SEMLER SCIENTIFIC, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
Semler Scientific Names Wayne Pan CEO
MT
Semler Scientific : March 2023 Presentation 2.5 MB

03/23/2023 | 06:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ:SMLR

March 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed, "forward-looking statements." In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include express and implied statements regarding QuantaFlo® as an aid in the diagnosis of heart dysfunction, the market opportunity for our products, our up to $20.0 million buyback program and any purchases thereunder, new products and service offerings, as well as our plans for maximizing stockholder returns and our goals for the year, among others. These statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the impact of healthcare reform (including the Affordable Care Act) on our business, the effect of new financial incentives for medical providers and the amount of such payments, our ongoing and planned development of products, the timing of launch of such new products, the strength and breadth of our intellectual property, the degree of clinical utility and adoption of our product, particularly for specific patient populations, and the success of new service models.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, our expected financing needs and sources of financing, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us. Our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, we caution you that forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of, among other factors, the factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2023 and as may be amended from time to time, the recent CMS Advance Notice and the potential change in the reimbursement landscape and the continued effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including our assumptions regarding its duration and the impact on use of our products and services and the recent seasonality observed in our variable (fee per test) and other geopolitical events that may impact our supply chain, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation, they may not be predictive of results of developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.

You should read carefully our "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Industry Data" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Annual Report to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

2

Disruptive, Paradigm-shifting Business with Large Opportunity

Technology to bring cardiac and vascular testing to the front lines of medicine

High-leverage distribution model to Health Insurance Plans, Health Risk Assessment (HRAs) companies, and other emerging customers

Software as a service (SAAS) recurring-revenuesubscription licensing model

Large and underpenetrated addressable market opportunity

3

Investment Highlights

(in millions of U.S. Dollars)

Solid track record of growth and profitability

$56.7m

  • Recurring SAAS revenue model
  • Strong cash position of $43.1 million as of 12/31/22

$21.5m

$17.2m

$5.3m

REVENUES

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

2018

2022

2018*

2022

*2018 was the first year since inception with income from operations

4

Solutions to Improve Healthcare for Age 50 and Over

Software and Products Platform

  • Faster
  • More practical to use
  • More accurate
  • Less expensive

5

Disclaimer

Semler Scientific Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56,0 M - -
Net income 2022 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 170 M 170 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart SEMLER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Semler Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,37 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas R. Murphy-Chutorian Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Andrew B. Weinstein Senior Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Robert G. McRae Chief Technical Officer
Wayne T. Pan Independent Director
Arthur N. Leibowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMLER SCIENTIFIC, INC.-23.12%170
PENUMBRA, INC.22.99%10 446
MASIMO CORPORATION17.70%9 160
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.2.21%7 670
GETINGE AB9.20%6 215
NOVOCURE LIMITED-23.05%5 952
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
