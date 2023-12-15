EQS-News: Semodu AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Investment

SEMODU AG: Subsidiary of QUMODUS GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEMODU AG, receives planning permission for large residential project with 250 residential units



15.12.2023 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Last week, the city of Schwerin, the capital of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, published the planning decision for a subsidiary of QUMODUS GmbH, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of SEMODU AG.



The almost 20,000 square metre site, which overlooks Lake Schwerin, is to be developed with several residential buildings and a total of 250 flats. The urban planning concept was developed by the architectural firm Nebel Pössl Architekten NPA, the urban planner Urbanophil and the landscape planner Pröske.



On 27 November 2023, the main committee meeting of the City of Schwerin formally passed the resolution for the development plan, according to which 22,200 m² of gross floor area above ground, i.e. approx. 250 residential units in a three- to seven-storey building style, will be possible on the site. The urban development contract has already been concluded with the city on this basis, meaning that the next formal steps towards project-related development planning can now be completed.



The SEMODU Group is realising a modular building concept at this location, whereby the building modules are largely pre-assembled in production plants and then brought to the construction site. The special feature of this concept is that the method developed by the SEMODU Group for the modular realisation of buildings also allows the highest quality and architectural demands to be met. The modules are also equipped with the latest digital technology from the Irish company WANDWALL PLC, based in Dublin.



SEMODU realises its own residential projects in Germany and Austria and generally achieves cost benefits of up to 30 percent in relation to above-ground construction costs. These services are also provided for other project developers as part of consultancy mandates. In addition to national demand, enquiries from abroad are also increasing, particularly from the Arab world.

