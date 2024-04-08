

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fida

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Semperit AG Holding

b) LEI

529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000785555

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.68 EUR 4663 Units 11.7 EUR 874 Units 11.74 EUR 216 Units 11.76 EUR 47 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.685897 EUR 5800.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

05/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

