Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fida

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Semperit AG Holding

b) LEI
529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785555

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.68 EUR 4663 Units
11.7 EUR 874 Units
11.74 EUR 216 Units
11.76 EUR 47 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.685897 EUR 5800.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
05/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


08.04.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com

 
90835  08.04.2024 CET/CEST

