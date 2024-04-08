Real-time Estimate
DD: Semperit AG Holding: Dr. Stefan Fida, buy
April 08, 2024 at 02:32 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr. First name:
Stefan Last name(s):
Fida 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
AT0000785555
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 11.68 EUR
4663 Units 11.7 EUR
874 Units 11.74 EUR
216 Units 11.76 EUR
47 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 11.685897 EUR
5800.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Vienna Stock Exchange MIC:
XWBO
08.04.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English Company:
Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria Internet:
www.semperitgroup.com
End of News
EQS News Service
90835 08.04.2024 CET/CEST
Semperit AG Holding is an Austria-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and marketing of polymer products for a wide range of industrial applications such as hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, building construction profiles, cable car rings as well as railway superstructure products and many others. Its product line are used in industries such as Agriculture, Bulk Transportation Systems, Construction Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Health Care, Shipping Industry, Packaging Industry, Renewable Energy & Power Generation, Automotive Industry, Steel Industry among others. It has production facilities in over 16 countries on three continents, and maintains its own global distribution network with branches in Asia, Europe, the United States and Latin America.
