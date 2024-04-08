Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Title:
First name:
Last name(s):
Dr.
Stefan
Fida
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory
body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Semperit AG Holding
LEI 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000785555
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
11.68 EUR
4,663 Units
11.7 EUR
874 Units
11.74 EUR
216 Units
11.76 EUR
47 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
11.685897 EUR
5,800.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
2024-04-05; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC:
XWBO
08.04.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet:
www .semperitgroup.com
Semperit AG Holding is an Austria-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and marketing of polymer products for a wide range of industrial applications such as hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, building construction profiles, cable car rings as well as railway superstructure products and many others. Its product line are used in industries such as Agriculture, Bulk Transportation Systems, Construction Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Health Care, Shipping Industry, Packaging Industry, Renewable Energy & Power Generation, Automotive Industry, Steel Industry among others. It has production facilities in over 16 countries on three continents, and maintains its own global distribution network with branches in Asia, Europe, the United States and Latin America.