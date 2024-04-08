Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  1. Name Title:

First name:

Last name(s):

Dr.

Stefan

Fida

2.

Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory

body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Semperit AG Holding

  1. LEI 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

AT0000785555

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

11.68 EUR

4,663 Units

11.7 EUR

874 Units

11.74 EUR

216 Units

11.76 EUR

47 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

11.685897 EUR

5,800.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

2024-04-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Vienna Stock Exchange

MIC:

XWBO

08.04.2024 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

Semperit AG Holding

Am Belvedere 10

1100 Wien

Austria

Internet:

www .semperitgroup.com

