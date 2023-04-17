Semperit AG Holding acquires RICO Group; additional dividend proposal specified at EUR 3,00 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Takeover/Dividend

Semperit acquires RICO Group; additional dividend proposal specified at EUR 3.00 per share

Vienna, Austria, 17 April 2023 – Semperit AG Holding has reached an agreement with the owners of Upper Austrian RICO Group GmbH on the acquisition of the Group (“RICO Group”), whose portfolio ranges from the production of injection moulds to consulting in component development and series production of customised components. RICO Group focuses on the processing of elastomers, in particular liquid silicone and solid silicone; the components are produced in single-, two- or multi-component injection moulding. The contract was signed in Wels today.

The purchase price (cash and debt free) is based on the assumption of a recurring EBITDA of around EUR 16.5 million for the existing business as well as on a multiple of 12 and is subject to a customary price adjustment mechanism upon execution of the transaction. In addition, the investment payments for the plant expansion currently under construction in Thalheim, Upper Austria, will be compensated through the purchase price. The financing of the transaction is secured by the liquidity status of the Semperit Group and by newly negotiated, available bank financing. The execution of the transaction is, in particular, subject to regulatory approvals and is expected for the third quarter of 2023.

In the context of the ad-hoc information reported on 1 March 2023, stating that the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share in addition to a basic dividend of EUR 1.50 for the 2022 financial year, and the dividend proposals published on 4 April 2023, the Executive Board has now resolved the following: Taking into account the acquisition of RICO Group, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding proposes to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a conditional additional dividend of EUR 3.00 per share (in addition to the basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share) for the 2022 financial year. A corresponding resolution proposal will be submitted at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2023 in accordance with the statutory provisions.

