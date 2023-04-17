Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Semperit AG Holding
  News
  Summary
    SEM   AT0000785555

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

(SEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:02:25 2023-04-17 am EDT
27.60 EUR   +6.36%
08:43aSemperit AG Holding acquires RICO Group; additional dividend proposal specified at EUR 3,00 per share
EQ
04/04Semperit : Renumeration report (attachment 1 to proposed resolutions)
PU
04/04Semperit : Report of the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
Semperit AG Holding acquires RICO Group; additional dividend proposal specified at EUR 3,00 per share

04/17/2023 | 08:43am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Takeover/Dividend
Semperit AG Holding acquires RICO Group; additional dividend proposal specified at EUR 3,00 per share

17-Apr-2023 / 14:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Information

 

Semperit acquires RICO Group; additional dividend proposal specified at EUR 3.00 per share

Vienna, Austria, 17 April 2023 – Semperit AG Holding has reached an agreement with the owners of Upper Austrian RICO Group GmbH on the acquisition of the Group (“RICO Group”), whose portfolio ranges from the production of injection moulds to consulting in component development and series production of customised components. RICO Group focuses on the processing of elastomers, in particular liquid silicone and solid silicone; the components are produced in single-, two- or multi-component injection moulding. The contract was signed in Wels today.

The purchase price (cash and debt free) is based on the assumption of a recurring EBITDA of around EUR 16.5 million for the existing business as well as on a multiple of 12 and is subject to a customary price adjustment mechanism upon execution of the transaction. In addition, the investment payments for the plant expansion currently under construction in Thalheim, Upper Austria, will be compensated through the purchase price. The financing of the transaction is secured by the liquidity status of the Semperit Group and by newly negotiated, available bank financing. The execution of the transaction is, in particular, subject to regulatory approvals and is expected for the third quarter of 2023.

In the context of the ad-hoc information reported on 1 March 2023, stating that the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share in addition to a basic dividend of EUR 1.50 for the 2022 financial year, and the dividend proposals published on 4 April 2023, the Executive Board has now resolved the following: Taking into account the acquisition of RICO Group, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding proposes to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a conditional additional dividend of EUR 3.00 per share (in addition to the basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share) for the 2022 financial year. A corresponding resolution proposal will be submitted at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2023 in accordance with the statutory provisions.

 

 

For questions, please contact:

 

 

Alexander Kleedorfer
Director Group Brand Management (Interim),
Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8464
alexander.kleedorfer@semperitgroup.com		  Judit Helenyi
 Director Investor Relations
 
 +43 676 8715 8310
 judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

 

 

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1609237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1609237  17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
