EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Semperit AG Holding identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million



13-Sep-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosed inside information / Ad hoc release

Semperit identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million

Vienna, Austria, 13 September 2022 – Against the backdrop of the market dynamics for examination and protective gloves, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding reviewed the estimates and assumptions relevant to the valuation with regard to the Medical Sector (Sempermed segment). As a result, a probable impairment loss in the order of approximately EUR 50 million as of 30 September 2022 was identified for the segment assets of Sempermed.

The exact amount of the impairment loss will be included in the third quarter business development figures and will be disclosed at the latest with the publication of the Q1-3 2022 results on 16 November 2022.





For queries, please contact:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management,

Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com



Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com



www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag



