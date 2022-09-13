Semperit AG Holding identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million

Disclosed inside information / Ad hoc release
Semperit identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million
Vienna, Austria, 13 September 2022 – Against the backdrop of the market dynamics for examination and protective gloves, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding reviewed the estimates and assumptions relevant to the valuation with regard to the Medical Sector (Sempermed segment). As a result, a probable impairment loss in the order of approximately EUR 50 million as of 30 September 2022 was identified for the segment assets of Sempermed.
The exact amount of the impairment loss will be included in the third quarter business development figures and will be disclosed at the latest with the publication of the Q1-3 2022 results on 16 November 2022.
