  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Semperit AG Holding
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEM   AT0000785555

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

(SEM)
  Report
13 September 2022
18.25 EUR   -0.05%
Semperit AG Holding identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million

09/13/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Semperit AG Holding identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million

13-Sep-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosed inside information / Ad hoc release

Semperit identifies probable impairment loss in Medical Sector in the order of approximately EUR 50 million

 

Vienna, Austria, 13 September 2022 – Against the backdrop of the market dynamics for examination and protective gloves, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding reviewed the estimates and assumptions relevant to the valuation with regard to the Medical Sector (Sempermed segment). As a result, a probable impairment loss in the order of approximately EUR 50 million as of 30 September 2022 was identified for the segment assets of Sempermed.

The exact amount of the impairment loss will be included in the third quarter business development figures and will be disclosed at the latest with the publication of the Q1-3 2022 results on 16 November 2022.



For queries, please contact:

Monika Riedel                
Director Group Brand Management,     
Corporate Spokesperson       
+43 676 8715 8620  
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com


www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag


 

13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1441759

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1441759  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441759&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
