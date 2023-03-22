Semperit : Investor-Presentation FY 2022

Strategic and operational highlights FY 2022

Sale of Sempermed to HARPS announced on 16 December 2022; sales price of EUR 115m; completion of first part (examination gloves) expected mid-year; second part (surgical gloves) remains up to five years as contract manufacturing

Change in reporting according to IFRS 5: Split into - continued (Industry & Medical/surgical) and

- discontinued (Medical/exam) operations

Industrial Sector with significant increase in sales and earnings against the backdrop of lower order intake and high inflation

Proposed base dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and conditional special dividend between EUR 2.00 and 3.50 depending on the sale of Sempermed and further organic and inorganic growth activities

Continuing implementation of industrial elastomer strategy with strong momentum in organic and inorganic growth

