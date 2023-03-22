Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Semperit AG Holding
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEM   AT0000785555

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

(SEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:06:44 2023-03-22 am EDT
25.53 EUR   +0.10%
03:01aSemperit : shows significant annual revenue and results growth in the Industrial Sector
PU
02:51aSemperit : Investor-Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:51aSemperit : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semperit : Investor-Presentation FY 2022

03/22/2023 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMPERIT GROUP FY 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Karl Haider, CEO

Helmut Sorger, CFO

22 March 2023

1

Agenda

Key Highlights (p.2)

Operational Performance (p.4)

Financial Performance & Strategy (p.12)

Outlook (p.23)

Appendix (p.26)

2 Investor Presentation FY 2022 I 22 March 2023 I Investor Relations

Strategic and operational highlights FY 2022

Sale of Sempermed to HARPS announced on 16 December 2022; sales price of EUR 115m; completion of first part (examination gloves) expected mid-year; second part (surgical gloves) remains up to five years as contract manufacturing

Change in reporting according to IFRS 5: Split into - continued (Industry & Medical/surgical) and

- discontinued (Medical/exam) operations

Industrial Sector with significant increase in sales and earnings against the backdrop of lower order intake and high inflation

Proposed base dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and conditional special dividend between EUR 2.00 and 3.50 depending on the sale of Sempermed and further organic and inorganic growth activities

Continuing implementation of industrial elastomer strategy with strong momentum in organic and inorganic growth

3 Investor Presentation FY 2022 I 22 March 2023 I Investor Relations

Agenda

Key Highlights (p.2)

Operational Performance (p.4)

Financial Performance & Strategy (p.12)

Outlook (p.23)

Appendix (p.26)

4 Investor Presentation FY 2022 I 22 March 2023 I Investor Relations

Industrial Sector: significant sales and earnings increase

Revenues in EUR m

FY'19 - FY'22

+34.1%

+32.0%

734.0

547.2

478.4

556.1

FY'19

FY'20

FY'21 FY'22

Revenue in EUR m

Quarterly development of EBITDA (EURm) and EBITDA margin (%)

41.4

20.7

21.3

17.4

14.2

19.1

32.4

17.3

16.1

17.1

15.9

16.4

15.5

28.2

14.5

15.0

27.1

24.5

10.5

10.3

12.1

26.4

25.0

22.0

20.5

20.6

20.7

23.2

17.7

17.6

12.7

11.3

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22

EBITDA in EUR m

EBITDA margin in %

  • Outstanding Industrial Sector performance on the back of high order book and proactive and timely price increases, notably Semperflex, as well as late-cycle upswing at Sempertrans
  • Against the backdrop of economic slowdown and consistently high inflation: active price policy and disciplined cost management to offset margin pressure
  • Softening demand combined with customer inventory clean-up following different cycles across various segments

5 Investor Presentation FY 2022 I 22 March 2023 I Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Semperit AG Holding published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
03:01aSemperit : shows significant annual revenue and results growth in the Industrial Sector
PU
02:51aSemperit : Investor-Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:51aSemperit : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
02:32aSemperit AG Holding shows significant annual revenue and results growth in the Industri..
EQ
03/06Semperit : Remuneration policy (attachment 2 to proposed resolutions)
PU
03/01Semperit Ag Holding : Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a..
EQ
01/16Pvr : Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obj..
EQ
01/16Pvr : Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obj..
EQ
2022Semperit AG Holding Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Semperit Ag Holding : Change in Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 044 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net income 2022 -16,5 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2022 64,2 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,9x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 525 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Semperit AG Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,50 €
Average target price 27,73 €
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Haider Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Sorger Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Ortner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Brok Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Fida Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING28.66%565
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-3.70%3 200
SANWEI HOLDING GROUP CO.,LTD3.77%2 062
NINGBO CHANGHONG POLYMER SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INC.-6.44%1 425
TSRC CORPORATION1.85%745
POLYNET-7.38%148