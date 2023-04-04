Semperit : Renumeration report (attachment 1 to proposed resolutions) 04/04/2023 | 03:47am EDT Send by mail :

REMUNERATION REPORT 2022 2 Semperit Group I Remuneration report 2022 Remuneration report of the Semperit AG Holding for 2022 Financial year 2022 In the financial year 2022, the Semperit Group recorded a significant improvement in its continued operations - which consist of the Industrial Sector and, for up to 5 years, the surgical glove production of the Medical Sector - despite the economic slowdown. The negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, for example the challenges for international supply chains or the enormous energy price increases and volatilities, were cushioned on the one hand by the high flexibility of the organisation; on the other hand, price increases were implemented sensitively, which protected the margins. EBITDA from continued operations amounted to EUR 100.5 million (previous year: EUR 54.0 million). Following the record year 2021, earnings from the discontinued operations declined significantly in line with expectations due to the noticeable end of the corona pandemic-related special economic situation. EBITDA of the discontinued operations was EUR -1.6 million (previous year: EUR 307.8 million). For the assessment of the variable performance criteria in the financial year 2022, the results of the continued and discontinued operations were considered together: EBITDA in financial year 2022 totalled EUR 98.9 million (previous year: EUR 361.8 million). The reclassification of the balance sheet items of the discontinued operations to assets or provisions and liabilities held for sale was not relevant for the calculation of ROCE. ROCE was 2.5% (previous year: 53.1%) in 2022. Remuneration policy and remuneration report The remuneration report is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of the remuneration owed and granted to current and former members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board during the last financial year, including all benefits in any form. The legal basis for this is formed by the statutory requirements of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Sections 78c et seq. AktG (Aktiengesetz)). The remuneration policy of Semperit AG Holding defines the principles which are used for determining the remuneration of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding. The remuneration system implements the statutory requirements of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Sections 78 et seq. AktG) and the recommendations of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance (ÖCGK). The primary aim of the remuneration policy is to promote long-term and sustainable business development. The remuneration policy was adopted for the first time by the Annual General Meeting on 22 July 2020. The remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding applied to financial year 2022 was approved as an updated version at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2022. The resolution was approved by 11,168,253 votes, which corresponds to 82.78% of the votes cast. The total number of valid votes cast was 13,491,372. Due to the increasing importance of sustainability for all companies, and especially for the Semperit Group, the principles of the remuneration policy in the new 2022 version were adjusted to add two to four sustainability targets from a predefined catalogue of criteria to the long-term variable performance bonus (LTI) for the members of the Executive Board in addition to the existing criteria. The remuneration report for 2021 was submitted to the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2022 for approval. The resolution was approved by 13,268,516 votes, corresponding to 98.35% of the votes cast. The total number of valid votes cast was 13,490,713. Semperit Group I Remuneration Report 2022 3 Remuneration of the Executive Board Principles of remuneration of the Executive Board The Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board is responsible for preparing, regularly revising and controlling the implementation of the Remuneration Policy for the Executive Board. The final determination of the Remuneration Policy is the responsibility of the entire Supervisory Board. If need be, the Committee and/or the Supervisory Board will be supported by an external remuneration advisor. To avoid conflicts of interest, it is ensured that the advisor who may be used does not advise the Executive Board on remuneration issues at the same time. The tasks and activities of the Executive Board members, the situation of the company and the customary levels of remuneration are taken into consideration when fixing the remuneration of the Executive Board. Work experience and responsibility of the Executive Board members, as well as the scope and complexity of their work are taken into account. A horizontal remuneration comparison to other Austrian and German industrial enterprises ensures that the remuneration of the Executive Board is competitive and in conformity with the market and will attract, motivate and bind the most qualified Executive Board members to the company. In addition, the remuneration and employment condition of the company's employees are taken into account to put the remuneration of the Executive Board in context with the company's remuneration structure. Executive Board members are employed on local Austrian conditions. Thus, remuneration components are fixed in euros (gross). The Executive Board members' employment contracts are concluded with Semperit AG Holding and subject to Austrian law. Components and structure of remuneration The remuneration of Executive Board members is comprised of performance-independent and performance-dependent components which are as follows: Overview of remuneration components Remuneration components Performance-independent remuneration Base remuneration Remuneration in kind and other benefits Pension contributions Performance-dependent remuneration Short-term variable performance bonus (Short-term Incentive, STI) Long-term variable performance bonus (Long-term Incentive, LTI) Special grants and bonuses Description of key parameters Fixed salary at a competitive level taking into account the responsibility and activities of each Executive Board member Company car, insurance premiums Defined pensions are paid via an external pension fund Performance assessment based on financial and non-financial criteria over an assessment period of one year Financial criteria: EBITDA and ROCE

Non-financial targets: overall performance and individual performance (modifier of +/-20%) Upper limit (cap): 150% of the target value bonus Performance assessment based on financial and non-financial criteria over an assessment period of several years Financial criteria: ROCE, earnings after tax and relative TSR

Non-financial criteria: sustainability goals Upper limit (cap): 200% of the target value bonus May be granted in the case of extraordinary achievements which have a future-oriented benefit for the company, and sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses 4 Semperit Group I Remuneration report 2022 The components of the target remuneration (exclusive of remuneration in kind and other benefits, pension contributions and special grants and bonuses, if any) account for the following percentages: Percentage of remuneration components Chairman Regular member in target remuneration in % of the Executive Board of the Executive Board Base salary 40-55% 40-55% STI 20-35% 20-35% LTI 20-40% 20-35% The relative percentages of existing contracts with Executive Board members are within the above- stated ranges. At the same time, the ranges serve as a benchmark for the conclusion of future contracts with Executive Board members. Details of the absolute amounts of the remuneration components can be found in the corresponding corporate governance reports up to 2019 and in the company's remuneration reports from 2020 onwards. The long-term variable performance bonus promotes a medium- to long-term increase in value as well as a successful implementation of the corporate strategy, including the sustainability strategy, of Semperit. In addition, the LTI also takes into consideration the relative total shareholder return (TSR), i.e., the shareholder return from share price development and dividend in relation to the selected companies of the ATX Prime and MDAX indices. This serves the purpose of aligning the targets of Executive Board members with interests of shareholders and other stakeholders. By taking into account the relative TSR, the members of the Executive Board are granted a share-based compensation. Apart from that, a stronger focus is placed on internal performance indicators relating to the Group's business results and on sustainability indicators for the variable compensation components. The reason for this is that the stock market price of the Group's shares is sometimes strongly influenced by exogenous factors such as interest rate developments or bull and bear phases of the capital market and is therefore only of limited use as a benchmark for assessing the performance of the Executive Board. With regard to C-Rule 27 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance, the remuneration policy provides that the company may claim back variable remuneration components if it turns out that they were paid on the basis of obviously false data (clawback). Base salary The base salary consists of a fixed annual salary which is paid in 14 equal instalments. These payments cover all overtime, travel times and all work done beyond the normal working hours applying to employees of the company. They also cover the assumption of Board functions within the Group. The base salary is a fixed competitive payment which incentivises Executive Board members to act for the welfare of the company in compliance with shareholder and employee interests, as well as in the public interest. Short-Term Incentive (STI) The STI is based on the company's results in the past financial year and depends on the financial key performance indicators of consolidated EBITDA and consolidated ROCE as well as on non- financial criteria. Semperit Group I Remuneration Report 2022 5 Overview of STI performance criteria Financial Non-financial Return on Capital Performance criterion EBITDA (absolute) Employed (ROCE) Modifier Weighting 70% 30% 0.8 - 1.2 The Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board generally defines target values as well as upper and lower limits for financial performance criteria for the assessment period (current financial year), which apply to all Executive Board members equally, in general by 31 January of the financial year. The target value may be defined by following the approved budget for the relevant year, among other methods. The actual target achievement rates will then be calculated on the basis of the audited IFRS consolidated financial statements after the end of the respective financial year. Financial performance criteria - STI Performance Target achievement rate Upper limit 150% Target value 100% Lower limit 50% Lower limit not reached 0% If the relevant financial performance criterion is exactly equal to the lower limit, the target achievement rate will be 50% ("floor"). If the upper limit is reached or exceeded, the target achievement rate will be 150% ("cap"). The target achievement rates in between are distributed linearly (linear interpolation). If the lower limit is not reached, the target achievement rate will be 0%. Thus, the bonus share for the relevant performance criterion and the short-term variable performance bonus (STI) as a whole may be skipped completely. STI entitlement calculation overview In the case of extraordinary performance not reflected in the financial criteria, the Nominating and Remuneration Committee may apply a modifier to increase the bonus that results from the achievement of the financial performance criteria by a maximum of 20% or to reduce the same by a maximum of 20% in the case that performance is below expectations. Normally, a modifier of 1.0 will be applied. The basis for assessing non-financial performance is, on the one hand, the collective performance of the entire Executive Board and, on the other hand, the individual performance of each Executive Board member. This may, for example, be the achievement of important strategic corporate goals and the realisation of key projects. The amount of the STI target value bonus is defined individually for each Executive Board member in his or her employment contract. The amount of the STI target value bonus is defined individually for each Executive Board member in his or her employment contract. The STI bonus is limited to 150% of the target value bonus and cannot be exceeded, not even by applying the modifier. The STI bonus entitlement is correspondingly accrued. Forming the provision is based on the best possible estimation of the target achievement for the end of the financial year. The amount of the payment will be calculated by

