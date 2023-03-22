Semperit : Sustainability Report 2022

STATEMENT IN

SUPPORT OF THE UN

GLOBAL COMPACT

Dear Secretary General, dear stakeholders,

We are pleased to reconfirm that supporting the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption is a top priority for Semperit AG Holding.

In our Sustainability Report 2022, we provide an overview of the various measures we have taken to continually improve the integration of the UN Global Compact and its principles into our business strategy, corporate culture, and day-to-day activities.

We look forward to sharing our work with you as together we drive the ten principles of the UNGC forward.

Yours faithfully,