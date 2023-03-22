Semperit : Sustainability Report 2022

Material topics according to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) are energy, greenhouse gas emissions, raw materials, material use, waste, water, human rights and social standards, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, sustainability in the supply chain, compliance and anti-corruption.
C ON T EN T S
Statement in support of the UN Global Compact
Foreword from the Executive Board
SEMPERIT GROUP
A brief portrait
Sustainability Management
ESG risk management
Sustainability Strategy 2030
ENVIRONMENT AND
CLIMATE PROTECTION
Climate-relevant information
Energy and emissions
Raw material selection and innovation
Material use and waste management
Water
SOCIAL
Health protection and occupational safety
Diversity and inclusion
Human rights and social standards
118
GOVERNANCE
Compliance and anti-corruption
Sustainability in the supply chain
APPENDIX
About this report
GRI Index
EU taxonomy tables
Footnotes
Contact
Disclaimer
STATEMENT IN
SUPPORT OF THE UN
GLOBAL COMPACT
Dear Secretary General, dear stakeholders,
We are pleased to reconfirm that supporting the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption is a top priority for Semperit AG Holding.
In our Sustainability Report 2022, we provide an overview of the various measures we have taken to continually improve the integration of the UN Global Compact and its principles into our business strategy, corporate culture, and day-to-day activities.
We look forward to sharing our work with you as together we drive the ten principles of the UNGC forward.
Yours faithfully,
Karl Haider
Helmut Sorger
Kristian Brok
CEO
CFO
COO
FOREWORD FROM THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
Dear readers,
2022 was a challenging yet successful year for the
Semperit Group for many reasons. The aftermath of the
corona pandemic, the tense geopolitical situation as
well as Russia-Ukraine conflict and the resulting sanc-
tions caused bottlenecks in the supply of energy and
raw materials, significant price increases and high infla-
tion. In this extraordinary and difficult situation, the
Semperit Group demonstrated its robustness and agility.
The signing of the divestment of Sempermed to HARPS
GLOBAL PTE LTD at the end of December 2022 was an
important milestone for our company, as it enables us
to push ahead with our orientation as an industrial
polymer specialist in addition to implementing the
IT IS IMPORTANT TO
segment sale. As part of the ongoing transformation
ANCHOR SUSTAINABILIT Y
process, Semperit is not only striving for further organic
NOT ONLY IN ALL AREAS
and inorganic growth, but at the same time also for
OF THE COMPANY, BUT
major steps in operational sustainability. We are aware
ALSO IN THE HEARTS AND
that this will not be an easy undertaking for a rubber
MINDS OF OUR EMPLOYEES .
processing company in the chemical industry. Never-
theless, we are convinced that we can achieve the goal,
with a transparent ESG portfolio that has a noticeable
positive impact on all three areas: environmental, social
and governance.
It was with pleasure and pride that we accepted the
"Austria's Leading Companies Award" in the category
"Sustainability" in listed companies in Austria for 2022.
The award in the area of sustainability was well
deserved: we worked hard over the past five years to
achieve this quality level in sustainability and the corre-
sponding reporting. We consciously and purposefully
set the bar high in our reporting quality and will
continue to make this demand on ourselves in the
future in the highly complex regulatory environment.
