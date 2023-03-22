Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Semperit AG Holding
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEM   AT0000785555

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

(SEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:06:44 2023-03-22 am EDT
25.53 EUR   +0.10%
03:01aSemperit : shows significant annual revenue and results growth in the Industrial Sector
PU
02:51aSemperit : Investor-Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:51aSemperit : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semperit : Sustainability Report 2022

03/22/2023 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT 2022

NON - FINANCIAL REPORT

TOPICS OVERVIEW

SEMPERIT

ENVIRONMENT AND

GROUP

CLIMATE PROTECTION

page 6

page 49

E

N

V

I

R

O

N

emissions

M

E

N

T

A

L

C

O

A

N

gas

C

brief

E

R

Greenhouse

N

S

portrait

Energy

materials

Raw

use

Sustainability

Material

IT

A

R

T

E

NV

R

O

management

P

I

F

R

E

O

R

I

N

Waste

M

E

B

N

A

T

Water

G

Health

O

Compliance

V

IA

L

and

safety

E

R

N

C

A

O

N

S

A

-corruption

C

N

E

Diversity

anti

T

AI

and

-

N

C

D

*

O

BR

in

chain

social

inclusion

and

RR

I

U

B

P

E

Sustainability

supply

Human

T

S

R

I

rights

N

YO

S

N

E

R

T

H

standards

C

I

G

the

O

N

R

and

L

C

A

N

IA

M

C

U

O

H

S

R

D

O

N

F

*

A

T

E

E

C

E

Y

E

P

O

N

S

L

V

S

P

E

I

O

M

R

R

CI

O

N

E D

M

A

L

N

EN

T

A

ND

A

A

L

C

O

N

CE

R

NS

**

GOVERNANCE

SOCIAL

page 125

page 98

  • Material topics according to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) are energy, greenhouse gas emissions, raw materials, material use, waste, water, human rights and social standards, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, sustainability in the supply chain, compliance and anti-corruption.
  • Concerns according to the Sustainability and Diversity Improvement Act (Nachhaltigkeits- und Diversitätsverbesserungsgesetz - NaDiVeG)

1

SEMPERIT | SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT 2022

C ON T EN T S

Statement in support of the UN Global Compact

3

Foreword from the Executive Board

4

SEMPERIT GROUP

6

A brief portrait

9

Sustainability Management

18

ESG risk management

37

Sustainability Strategy 2030

43

ENVIRONMENT AND

49

CLIMATE PROTECTION

Climate-relevant information

55

Energy and emissions

72

Raw material selection and innovation

83

Material use and waste management

91

Water

95

SOCIAL

98

Health protection and occupational safety

100

Diversity and inclusion

110

Human rights and social standards

118

GOVERNANCE

125

Compliance and anti-corruption

127

Sustainability in the supply chain

135

APPENDIX

141

About this report

142

GRI Index

145

EU taxonomy tables

151

Footnotes

154

Contact

155

Disclaimer

155

2

SEMPERIT | SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT 2022

STATEMENT IN

SUPPORT OF THE UN

GLOBAL COMPACT

Dear Secretary General, dear stakeholders,

We are pleased to reconfirm that supporting the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption is a top priority for Semperit AG Holding.

In our Sustainability Report 2022, we provide an overview of the various measures we have taken to continually improve the integration of the UN Global Compact and its principles into our business strategy, corporate culture, and day-to-day activities.

We look forward to sharing our work with you as together we drive the ten principles of the UNGC forward.

Yours faithfully,

Karl Haider

Helmut Sorger

Kristian Brok

CEO

CFO

COO

3

SEMPERIT | SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT 2022

FOREWORD FROM THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

Dear readers,

2022 was a challenging yet successful year for the

Semperit Group for many reasons. The aftermath of the

corona pandemic, the tense geopolitical situation as

well as Russia-Ukraine conflict and the resulting sanc-

tions caused bottlenecks in the supply of energy and

raw materials, significant price increases and high infla-

tion. In this extraordinary and difficult situation, the

Semperit Group demonstrated its robustness and agility.

The signing of the divestment of Sempermed to HARPS

GLOBAL PTE LTD at the end of December 2022 was an

important milestone for our company, as it enables us

to push ahead with our orientation as an industrial

polymer specialist in addition to implementing the

IT IS IMPORTANT TO

segment sale. As part of the ongoing transformation

ANCHOR SUSTAINABILIT Y

process, Semperit is not only striving for further organic

NOT ONLY IN ALL AREAS

and inorganic growth, but at the same time also for

OF THE COMPANY, BUT

major steps in operational sustainability. We are aware

ALSO IN THE HEARTS AND

that this will not be an easy undertaking for a rubber

MINDS OF OUR EMPLOYEES .

processing company in the chemical industry. Never-

theless, we are convinced that we can achieve the goal,

with a transparent ESG portfolio that has a noticeable

positive impact on all three areas: environmental, social

and governance.

It was with pleasure and pride that we accepted the

"Austria's Leading Companies Award" in the category

"Sustainability" in listed companies in Austria for 2022.

The award in the area of sustainability was well

deserved: we worked hard over the past five years to

achieve this quality level in sustainability and the corre-

sponding reporting. We consciously and purposefully

set the bar high in our reporting quality and will

continue to make this demand on ourselves in the

future in the highly complex regulatory environment.

4

Disclaimer

Semperit AG Holding published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
03:01aSemperit : shows significant annual revenue and results growth in the Industrial Sector
PU
02:51aSemperit : Investor-Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:51aSemperit : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
02:32aSemperit AG Holding shows significant annual revenue and results growth in the Industri..
EQ
03/06Semperit : Remuneration policy (attachment 2 to proposed resolutions)
PU
03/01Semperit Ag Holding : Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a..
EQ
01/16Pvr : Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obj..
EQ
01/16Pvr : Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obj..
EQ
2022Semperit AG Holding Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Semperit Ag Holding : Change in Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 044 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net income 2022 -16,5 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2022 64,2 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,9x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 525 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Semperit AG Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,50 €
Average target price 27,73 €
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Haider Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Sorger Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Ortner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Brok Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Fida Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING28.66%565
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-3.70%3 200
SANWEI HOLDING GROUP CO.,LTD3.77%2 062
NINGBO CHANGHONG POLYMER SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INC.-6.44%1 425
TSRC CORPORATION1.85%745
POLYNET-7.38%148