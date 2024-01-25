EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Semperit starts its 200th anniversary year



25.01.2024 / 08:51 CET/CEST

Semperit starts its 200th anniversary year

Vienna, 25 January 2024 – The Semperit Group is celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2024. Founded in 1824, the company is taking this anniversary as an opportunity to highlight its centuries-long tradition but also its path to a successful future in a variety of ways under the motto “200 Years of Semperit – Experience for Tomorrow”. On the 200-year website www.200.semperitgroup.com launched today, Semperit looks back on the company’s history, which is a story of outstanding personalities and innovative ideas, of resounding successes as well as overcoming crises that jeopardized the company’s existence. At the same time, solutions and people are presented who are already working on Semperit’s future successes today.

Semperit’s CEO Karl Haider comments: “Our impressive history is based on strong success factors such as globalization, innovative spirit and customer orientation. Coupled with our Semperit spirit, which allows us to always find a solution, this has made us a reliable partner in a world that never stands still. And not just since yesterday, but since 1824. We will successfully continue this legacy in the future. Because it is our products and solutions that keep our customers’ technology and infrastructure running in the world of tomorrow. It is precisely these achievements that we want to celebrate in 2024 and ask our employees worldwide to step in front of the curtain. Because without our Semperit employees, our success would never have been possible.”

Historical and current success stories from the world of Semperit will therefore be published on the 200th anniversary website throughout 2024. As part of the anniversary year, the company will also carry out numerous internal and external communication activities – from employee events and social media campaigns to virtual time travel and thematic focal points in financial communication.

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops and manufactures polymer products and sells them in over 100 countries worldwide with its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications with highly efficient production and cost leadership; they include hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,600 people worldwide in its continued operations. The Semperit Group has 16 production sites worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 779.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 100.5 million with its continued operations.