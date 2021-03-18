PRESS RELEASE : Semperit AG Holding / Semperit achieved historic records in revenue and earnings in the crisis environment of 2020- ATTACHMENT

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Reports/Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings/Annual Result
Vienna/Austria -
* Significant increase in consolidated revenue by 10.4% to EUR 927.6 million
* Strong increase in revenue in the Medical Sector (+53.1%), decline in the
Industrial Sector (-12.6%)
* EBITDA more than tripled to EUR 208.6 million, EBITDA margin improved from
8.1% to 22.5%
* Turnaround in EBIT: strong increase to EUR 237.8 million (previous year: EUR -
16.5 million)
* Free cash flow almost tripled to EUR 176.2 million and significantly
strengthened liquidity and financial power
* Dividend proposal of EUR 1.50 per share with a dividend yield of 6.2% by the
end of 2020
18 March 2021 - In the context of a global economic slowdown, which was further
aggravated by the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the publicly listed Semperit
Group achieved the best result in its recent corporate history: "The pandemic-
related special economic situation in the business for medical protective gloves
undoubtedly gave us a boost and led to an exceptionally high return on assets.
However, we have also significantly increased our base profitability aside from
this specific effect," says Martin Füllenbach, CEO of Semperit AG Holding.
"Historic record figures for revenue, EBITDA, EBIT and free cash flow prove not
only that our restructuring and transformation measures have broadly taken
effect, but also that the Group is now profitably positioned for the future. The
start of our cost-cutting programme, which is already having a clearly positive
effect, is accompanied by a comprehensive strategy project to shape the best
possible starting point for the years ahead."
Contrasting developments in the Industrial and Medical Sectors
The revenue increase of 10.4% to EUR 927.6 million achieved in 2020 marks the
best year in the history of the Semperit Group since the turn of the millennium.
The 53.1% increase in revenue in the Medical Sector was largely triggered by
exceptionally high demand in combination with a significant price increase for
medical protective gloves as a result of the corona pandemic. However, this
success was only possible due to the lengthy and intensive restructuring efforts
of the past years, which enabled higher capacity utilisation with increased
production volumes.
Although the corona pandemic further intensified the economic downturn that had
already begun in 2019 and left its mark on the revenue development of the
Industrial Sector, it recorded a moderate decline in revenue of 12.6% compared
to other industries.
As a result of the rapid increase in revenue, Group EBITDA more than tripled
from EUR 67.8 million in 2019 to EUR 208.6 million in 2020. In addition to the
positive effects of the pandemic on the Medical Sector, the Industrial segments
also proved to be very resilient in a very challenging environment thanks to
successful restructuring and are in total only EUR 10.8 million below the
previous year's result. The EBITDA margin of the Semperit Group thus more than
doubled from 8.1% to 22.5%.
EBIT improved to EUR 237.8 million in 2020, compared to EUR -16.5 million in the
previous year. The EBIT margin adjusted for gains from the reversal of the
impairments and impairment losses reached 18.5%, more than five times the value
in 2019.
In 2020, cash-relevant investments in tangible and intangible assets at EUR 26.4
million were below the previous year's level of EUR 31.9 million. The main focus
was on capacity-maintaining investments; expansion investments were only made to
a minor extent.
Dividend proposal and outlook 2021
The dividend policy of the Semperit Group basically aims at distributing around
50% of earnings after tax - provided that business development continues
successfully, and no extraordinary circumstances arise. However, the group is
currently undergoing a profound transformation into an industrial rubber
specialist, albeit somewhat delayed by the pandemic. For this purpose, one or
more comprehensive company acquisitions are also intended, for which the
corresponding financial strength is required. It is therefore possible to
deviate from a pay-out ratio at around 50% for the duration of this strategic
transformation in order to be financially strong for potential company
acquisitions. This strategic realignment is in the best interest of all
shareholders.
In the face of the successful business year and under these premises, the
Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share at the Annual
General Meeting, after no dividend was distributed in the past three years. A
total of EUR 30.8 million will be distributed for the 2020 financial year. At a
share price of EUR 24.30 at the end of 2020, this results in a dividend yield of
6.2%. The dividend proposal is not only intended to honour the loyalty of long-
term investors, but also to send a positive signal regarding the business
performance to be expected in the future at the same time. Simultaneously, the
Executive Board will timely repay in full the outstanding hybrid capital of EUR
30.0 million provided by the core shareholder B & C Holding Österreich GmbH.
The Executive Board expects a perceptible recovery of the markets in the
Industrial Sector for 2021. At the same time, there is currently no reason to
implement the separation from the medical business, which has been decided and
is still planned: the temporary goal is to benefit from the attractive profit
contributions from the medical business as long and as comprehensively as
possible. The Executive Board is very confident that the pandemic-related
positive effects in the medical business will continue in 2021.
At Group level, the management's focus is on the consistent continuation of the
cost-reduction programme initiated in 2020 in order to release further earnings
potentials. This will be supported by systematic and continuous improvement in
all areas of the company, which should further promote the competitiveness and
sustainability of the Semperit Group.
Based on current figures, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding expects the
Group's EBITDA for the full year 2021 to be around EUR 395.0 million and thus
significantly above the EBITDA for the 2020 financial year. This earnings
forecast depends in particular on the timely availability of necessary raw
materials and their price development, the sales prices for medical protective
gloves during the course of the year, and sufficient container availability for
the delivery of Semperit Group's products
OVERVIEW OF THE MAIN FINANCIAL FIGURES 2020 versus 2019
______________________________________________________________________________
|Key performance | 2020| Change| 2019|
|figures,_in_EUR_m_|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Revenue___________|______________927.6|______________10.4%|______________840.6|
|EBITDA_adjusted___|______________208.6|______________>100%|_______________63.8|
|EBITDA margin | 22.5%| +14.9PP| 7.6%|
|adjusted__________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|EBITDA____________|______________208.6|______________>100%|_______________67.8|
|EBITDA_margin_____|______________22.5%|____________+14.4PP|_______________8.1%|
|EBIT_adjusted_____|______________171.4|______________>100%|_______________28.2|
|EBIT margin | 18.5%| +15.1PP| 3.4%|
|adjusted__________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|EBIT______________|______________237.8|______________>100%|______________-16.5|
|EBIT_margin_______|______________25.6%|____________+27.6PP|______________-2.0%|
|Earnings after tax| 121.9| >100%| -0.2|
|adjusted__________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Earnings_after_tax|______________194.6|______________>100%|______________-44.9|
|Earnings per share| 9.06| >100%| -2.50|
|(EPS),_in_EU______|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Gross_cashflow____|______________193.7|______________>100%|_______________46.7|
|Free_cashflow_____|______________176.2|______________>100%|_______________60.8|
|__________________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Balance sheet key | | | |
|figures, in EUR m | 2020| Change| 2019|
|(at balance sheet | | | |
|date)_____________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Balance sheet | 764.4| 8.9%| 701.8|
|total_____________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Equity____________|______________332.3|______________21.5%|______________273.4|
|Net_debt__________|_______________22.1|_____________-69.9%|_______________73.5|
|Net debt / EBITDA | 0.1| -90.2%| 1.1|
|ratio_____________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Additions to | | | |
|tangible and | 28.5| -9.2%| 31.4|
|intangible_assets_|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|__________________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|ESG_______________|_______________2020|_____________Change|_______________2019|
|Employees (at | | | |
