SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING

(SEM)
Semperit : further increases forecast for annual result of 2020

11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST

06.11.2020, 10:57 h (Disclosed inside information / Adhoc Release)

Vienna, Austria, 6 November 2020 - Semperit AG Holding published an Ad hoc release on 25 September of this year announcing an outlook with earnings significantly above the previous year's figures and the previous forecast. The outlook has now to be increased once again.

The CoViD pandemic continues to accelerate and has an even more positive impact on demand and prices of medical products for the rest of the year than expected in September. Against this background and on the condition of the uninterrupted availability of raw materials, it can be assumed based on current figures that the Semperit Group's EBITDA for the full year will amount to EUR 200.0 to 225.0 million, thus exceeding the previous year's value (2019: EUR 67.8 million) even more clearly than assumed in September (previous forecast: EUR 165.0 to 200.0 million). Accordingly, EBIT of the Semperit Group for the full year 2020 will be between EUR 230.0 and 255.0 million (EBIT forecast in September 2020: EUR 195.0 to 230.0 million; EBIT 2019: EUR -16.5 million).

In addition, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding intends now to repay the hybrid capital provided by the core shareholder B & C Holding Österreich GmbH within the next six months.

Contact:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310

www.semperitgroup.com
www.facebook.com/SemperitAGHolding
https://twitter.com/semperitgroup

About Semperit:
The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialised rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. The headquarters of this long-standing Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including about 3,800 in Asia and around 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 14 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2019, the group generated revenue of EUR 840.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA (without one-off effects) of EUR 63.8 million.

Disclaimer

Semperit AG Holding published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 866 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net income 2020 149 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2020 13,6 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,78x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 450 M 532 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 047
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,88 €
Last Close Price 21,85 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Füllenbach Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Walter Koppensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Brok Chief Operating Officer
Gabriele Schallegger Chief Financial Officer
Sigrid Haipl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING96.14%532
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-15.60%23 318
MICHELIN SCA-10.06%20 609
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.42.35%6 364
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ4.57%4 453
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-27.74%4 400
