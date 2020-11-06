Semperit : further increases forecast for annual result of 2020

06.11.2020, 10:57 h (Disclosed inside information / Adhoc Release)

Vienna, Austria, 6 November 2020 - Semperit AG Holding published an Ad hoc release on 25 September of this year announcing an outlook with earnings significantly above the previous year's figures and the previous forecast. The outlook has now to be increased once again.

The CoViD pandemic continues to accelerate and has an even more positive impact on demand and prices of medical products for the rest of the year than expected in September. Against this background and on the condition of the uninterrupted availability of raw materials, it can be assumed based on current figures that the Semperit Group's EBITDA for the full year will amount to EUR 200.0 to 225.0 million, thus exceeding the previous year's value (2019: EUR 67.8 million) even more clearly than assumed in September (previous forecast: EUR 165.0 to 200.0 million). Accordingly, EBIT of the Semperit Group for the full year 2020 will be between EUR 230.0 and 255.0 million (EBIT forecast in September 2020: EUR 195.0 to 230.0 million; EBIT 2019: EUR -16.5 million).

In addition, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding intends now to repay the hybrid capital provided by the core shareholder B & C Holding Österreich GmbH within the next six months.

Contact:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620



Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310



www.semperitgroup.com

www.facebook.com/SemperitAGHolding

https://twitter.com/semperitgroup

About Semperit:

The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialised rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. The headquarters of this long-standing Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including about 3,800 in Asia and around 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 14 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2019, the group generated revenue of EUR 840.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA (without one-off effects) of EUR 63.8 million.