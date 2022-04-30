Log in
    SEM   AT0000785555

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

(SEM)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  04/29 11:35:25 am EDT
23.10 EUR   -1.70%
02:42aSemperit maintains value in Malaysian glove factory with six new production lines
EQ
04/28SEMPERIT : Authorization for the acquisition and sale of own shares
PU
04/28CMS : Semperit AG Holding: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
Semperit maintains value in Malaysian glove factory with six new production lines

04/30/2022 | 02:42am EDT
EQS-Media / 30.04.2022 / 08:40

Semperit maintains value in Malaysian glove factory with six new production lines 

Kamunting/Malaysia, Vienna/Austria, 30 April 2022 - The publicly listed Semperit Group invested EUR 21 million from autumn 2020 onwards in the construction of six additional dipping lines ("P7+") for glove production at the Malaysian subsidiary in Kamunting. Today, the new production lines with an output of 1.8 billion pieces per year were opened during a festive ceremony by CEO Karl Haider and COO Kristian Brok in the presence of the Chief Minister of Perak and the Austrian Ambassador.

The most modern factory complex at the Kamunting site, called P7, thus now has 18 production lines with a target capacity of 5.4 billion pieces of gloves in total; 12 production lines had been built in an initial investment phase between 2015 and 2017. "The construction of P7+ serves to preserve value at our Malaysian Sempermed plant and represents the completion of the successful restructuring initiated in 2017, on the basis of which we have achieved considerable efficiency gains," says Karl Haider, CEO of the Semperit Group.

"Since P7+ consists of semi-automatic lines, labour utilisation is less than in other parts of the factory. Overall plant efficiency is also excellent and gas consumption is lower than in the other areas of our Malaysian site", adds COO Kristian Brok. Thanks to greater flexibility, new types of gloves in colours such as cobalt blue and black can be produced in the Malaysian Semperit production facility in the future.


For inquiries:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management,
Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
 

www.semperitgroup.com
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

About Semperit

The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces highly specialised polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including some 3,800 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1,182.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 361.8 million.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Key word(s): Enterprise

30.04.2022 This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1340391

 
End of News EQS Media

1340391  30.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
