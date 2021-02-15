Semperit: proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for financial year 2020

15.02.2021, 11:28 h (Disclosed inside information / Adhoc Release)

Vienna, Austria, 15 February 2021 - Semperit AG Holding's Executive Board decided to submit for resolution at the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (previous year: EUR 0.00 per share) for the financial year 2020. This amount results from the positive business performance in 2020 in the light of, at the same time, still prevailing uncertainties relating to the global economic environment which is influenced inter alia by the COVID pandemic.

About Semperit:

The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialised rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. The headquarters of this long-standing Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including about 3,800 in Asia and around 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 14 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2019, the group generated revenue of EUR 840.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA (without one-off effects) of EUR 63.8 million.