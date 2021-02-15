Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding    SEM   AT0000785555

SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING

(SEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Semperit: proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for financial year 2020

02/15/2021 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15.02.2021, 11:28 h (Disclosed inside information / Adhoc Release)

Vienna, Austria, 15 February 2021 - Semperit AG Holding's Executive Board decided to submit for resolution at the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (previous year: EUR 0.00 per share) for the financial year 2020. This amount results from the positive business performance in 2020 in the light of, at the same time, still prevailing uncertainties relating to the global economic environment which is influenced inter alia by the COVID pandemic.

Contact:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310

www.semperitgroup.com
www.facebook.com/SemperitAGHolding
https://twitter.com/semperitgroup

About Semperit:
The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialised rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. The headquarters of this long-standing Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including about 3,800 in Asia and around 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 14 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2019, the group generated revenue of EUR 840.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA (without one-off effects) of EUR 63.8 million.

Disclaimer

Semperit AG Holding published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 10:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING
02/14SEMPERIT : proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for financial year 2020
PU
02/14PRESS RELEASE : Semperit AG Holding / Proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share fo..
DJ
01/14EANS-VOTING RIGHTS : Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notifi..
DJ
2020SEMPERIT : launches M&A activities with company acquisition in the facade constr..
PU
2020EANS-VOTING RIGHTS : Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notifi..
DJ
2020SEMPERIT : with record earnings in the first nine months of 2020 – annual ..
PU
2020SEMPERIT : further increases forecast for annual result of 2020
PU
2020SEMPERIT : further increases forecast for annual result of 2020
PU
2020RESISTANT TO CORONAVIRUSES : Semperit protective glove brings professional safet..
PU
2020HISTORICAL STUDY : Continental in the Era of National Socialism
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 885 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2020 169 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2020 14,7 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,17x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 538 M 652 M 653 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 921
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,50 €
Last Close Price 26,15 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Füllenbach Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Gabriele Schallegger Chief Financial Officer
Walter Koppensteiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Brok Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Fida Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING7.61%652
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION30.32%29 586
MICHELIN SCA11.20%25 224
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.52.97%11 261
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.84.83%6 332
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.5.59%5 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ