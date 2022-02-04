Log in
ONCOR TO RELEASE 2021 RESULTS FEBRUARY 25

02/04/2022 | 11:01am EST
DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 results on February 25, prior to Sempra's (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) fourth quarter and year end 2021 conference call.  Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, oncor.com.

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Friday, February 25 that will include discussion of Oncor's fourth quarter and year end 2021 operational and financial results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra's website.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of Sempra's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7611333.

Oncor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra's conference call and, once filed, will also be available at oncor.com.  

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.8 million homes and businesses and operating more than 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-2021-results-february-25-301475622.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC


