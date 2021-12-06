Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sempra
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRE   US8168511090

SEMPRA

(SRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sempra : Championing D&I at Annual Summit

12/06/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Recently, the Sempra family of companies came together for our annual Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Summit. Over 1,900 employees celebrated the value of unique backgrounds and reinforced Sempra's commitment to continue fostering an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The event featured a keynote speaker and two breakout sessions focused on cultivating a sense of belonging, togetherness and empathy - all of which are an integral part of Sempra's employee culture.

The summit also featured awards honoring D&I champions throughout the Sempra family of companies, as well as remarks from many company executives, including Sempra Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Martin.

A key moment during the summit occurred when Martin and Sempra Group President Kevin Sagara discussed the importance of the D&I summit as it pertains to Sempra's overall success as a business.

"At Sempra, our corporate culture is truly our sustainable advantage. We embrace safety as a foundational value, believe in developing the maximum potential of every employee and foster an inclusive workplace that encourages diverse views and experiences and the value of listening and learning from one another."

Jeffrey Martin, Chairman and CEO

Sempra is committed to investing in our employees by building a sense of psychological safety, helping employees reach their potential through resources such as Sempra University, and continuing to listen, learn and reflect on D&I issues.

"The D&I summit is just one way we talk about where we're headed and what we need to focus on, but it's not the end," said Mitch Mitchell, Sempra senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships. "This is not about one individual, this is not about one team, it's about us collectively as we focus on our values - do the right thing, champion people and shape the future. As we deliver energy with purpose and rely on a caring, driven and connected community of employees, we will achieve great things."

Our Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 118 M - -
Net income 2021 2 543 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 39 518 M 39 518 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 14 706
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart SEMPRA
Duration : Period :
Sempra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 123,75 $
Average target price 146,47 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric G. Trapp Vice President-Security & Technology
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMPRA-2.87%39 518
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.97%47 941
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.61%45 868
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.86%42 548
ENGIE2.56%35 400
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.10%32 084