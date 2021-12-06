Sempra : Championing D&I at Annual Summit

Recently, the Sempra family of companies came together for our annual Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Summit. Over 1,900 employees celebrated the value of unique backgrounds and reinforced Sempra's commitment to continue fostering an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The event featured a keynote speaker and two breakout sessions focused on cultivating a sense of belonging, togetherness and empathy - all of which are an integral part of Sempra's employee culture.

The summit also featured awards honoring D&I champions throughout the Sempra family of companies, as well as remarks from many company executives, including Sempra Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Martin.

A key moment during the summit occurred when Martin and Sempra Group President Kevin Sagara discussed the importance of the D&I summit as it pertains to Sempra's overall success as a business.

Jeffrey Martin, Chairman and CEO

Sempra is committed to investing in our employees by building a sense of psychological safety, helping employees reach their potential through resources such as Sempra University, and continuing to listen, learn and reflect on D&I issues.

"The D&I summit is just one way we talk about where we're headed and what we need to focus on, but it's not the end," said Mitch Mitchell, Sempra senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships. "This is not about one individual, this is not about one team, it's about us collectively as we focus on our values - do the right thing, champion people and shape the future. As we deliver energy with purpose and rely on a caring, driven and connected community of employees, we will achieve great things."

Our Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion