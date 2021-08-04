Log in
    SRE   US8168511090

SEMPRA

(SRE)
  Report
Sempra : How We Prepared for Hurricane Season in the Gulf Coast Region

08/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Across Sempra's family of companies, world-class safety for our communities and employees is paramount. During this hurricane season we remain focused on finding new and innovative ways to further our safety-first culture and maintain resilient operations.

Prioritizing Safety

Our teams in Louisiana and Texas continue to examine protocols, collaborate and innovate to advance safety practices. Although natural disasters can bring unexpected challenges, we invest in the expertise and knowledge to make decisions and plans based on data, science and past experiences. From managing facility design, to protecting our employees, to aligning with community leaders on emergency response plans - we prioritize safety across our businesses and communities.

Insights from 2020

Last year's hurricane season tested our emergency response plans and the team's resiliency. Facing simultaneous category 4 storms and a worldwide pandemic, our employees upheld our safety-first mindset and our facilities proved durable against the elements. We also worked closely with the tight-knit liquefied natural gas (LNG) communities that share the Louisiana-Texas border.

In our communities, Sempra donated $100,000 to small business and resident relief efforts, while the Sempra Foundation contributed $500,000 toward community recovery.

As we continue driving resilient operations, informed by our experience from 2020, safety remains foundational. Read more about how the Sempra family of companies is prioritizing safety for our customers, employees and the communities where we operate.

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 050 M - -
Net income 2021 2 471 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 39 958 M 39 958 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 14 706
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart SEMPRA
Duration : Period :
Sempra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 131,98 $
Average target price 149,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric G. Trapp Vice President-Security & Technology
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMPRA3.59%39 958
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.27%45 844
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.37%39 879
ENGIE-8.29%32 899
E.ON SE15.91%32 475
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED8.94%32 078