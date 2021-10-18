Sempra : Jeffrey Martin's Leadership Dialogue at Energy Intelligence Forum

Addressing 3,000 global energy stakeholders at the annual Energy Intelligence Forum, Sempra Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey W. Martin described the opportunities and challenges associated with the world's journey to net-zero by the middle of the century.

Sempra Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Martin (right), speaks with Michael Sultan at the virtual 2021 Energy Intelligence Forum

In a Leadership Dialogue fireside chat moderated by Michael Sultan, editor of LNG Intelligence, Martin shared insights into Sempra's climate strategy and plan for creating long-term, sustainable value.

"Here in the United States, our owners are really American utility investors, and they're looking for three things: relative safety of their investment, return of capital in the form of a growing dividend, and growing, stable earnings ."

Every day, Sempra companies deliver energy to 36 million consumers in North America - more Americans than any other utility holding company in the country. Our transmission and distribution infrastructure serves some of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market.

"We've established long-term goals across our enterprise to be net-zero in greenhouse gas emission scopes one, two and three," said Martin. "It's about working to provide more energy to customers with demonstrably lower carbon content."

"We have nearly 70 billion dollars of consolidated assets across our enterprise, and we are well suited to be a leader in the ongoing electrification of society," said Martin. "We also understand that natural gas is a natural partner for renewables and can promote electrification."

Another benefit of natural gas is that it is highly complementary with biomethane and hydrogen, which in combination can help lower the overall carbon content of natural gas in the future.

"As energy grid owners, we need to do the 'make-ready' work so that when hydrogen is available, we can introduce it into our energy system quickly and safely."

More of Martin's remarks can be read in this Energy Intelligence article.