Sempra, Mexico Electricity Commission Sign MOU to Develop Nat Gas Projects

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, signed a memorandum of understanding with Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission, or CFE, for the development of natural gas projects, the company said Monday.

The proposed projects include Vista Pacífico LNG, a natural gas liquefaction project in Topolobampo, and Sinaloa, a natural gas regasification project in La Paz, Baja California Sur, the company said.

Developing these projects would allow CFE to optimize excess natural gas and pipeline capacity from Texas to Topolobampo, as well as advance the Mexican president's "commitment to supply the state with low-cost electricity and lower-emission fuels," the company said. Sempra added the projects will also "promote economic growth and development of the region, with a view toward strengthening CFE's position in global LNG markets."

"The MOU also addresses the return to service of the Guaymas-El Oro pipeline in Sonora through a proposed re-routing based on mutual understanding between the Yaqui community and CFE through continued respectful dialogue," Sempra Infrastructure said. The company added the new route would enable the commission to "supply natural gas to industrial, commercial and residential markets in the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Baja California Sur, as well as the Vista Pacífico LNG facility."

