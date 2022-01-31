Log in
Sempra, Mexico Electricity Commission Sign MOU to Develop Nat Gas Projects

01/31/2022 | 05:38pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, signed a memorandum of understanding with Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission, or CFE, for the development of natural gas projects, the company said Monday.

The proposed projects include Vista Pacífico LNG, a natural gas liquefaction project in Topolobampo, and Sinaloa, a natural gas regasification project in La Paz, Baja California Sur, the company said.

Developing these projects would allow CFE to optimize excess natural gas and pipeline capacity from Texas to Topolobampo, as well as advance the Mexican president's "commitment to supply the state with low-cost electricity and lower-emission fuels," the company said. Sempra added the projects will also "promote economic growth and development of the region, with a view toward strengthening CFE's position in global LNG markets."

"The MOU also addresses the return to service of the Guaymas-El Oro pipeline in Sonora through a proposed re-routing based on mutual understanding between the Yaqui community and CFE through continued respectful dialogue," Sempra Infrastructure said. The company added the new route would enable the commission to "supply natural gas to industrial, commercial and residential markets in the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Baja California Sur, as well as the Vista Pacífico LNG facility."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORO CO., LTD. 0.13% 2367 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.55% 1045.878 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.07% 228.2049 Delayed Quote.24.37%
SEMPRA 0.95% 138.16 Delayed Quote.3.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 209 M - -
Net income 2021 1 401 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 44 120 M 44 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 14 706
Free-Float -
Chart SEMPRA
Duration : Period :
Sempra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 136,86 $
Average target price 151,75 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Accounting Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Eric G. Trapp Chief Information Security Officer & Director
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMPRA3.46%43 705
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.04%53 438
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%37 956
ENGIE4.18%36 575
E.ON SE0.38%35 617
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED-1.05%33 389