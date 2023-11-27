By Ben Glickman

Sempra named Karen Sedgwick as its next chief financial officer as one of several leadership appointments effective Jan. 1.

The San Diego-based utility company said Monday that Sedgwick currently serves as chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer. She has been with Sempra for 31 years.

Sedgwick succeeds Trevor Mihalik, who will become group president of Sempra.

The company appointed Justin Bird, chief executive of Sempra Infrastructure, to the additional role of executive vice president of the company.

Diana Day was named chief legal counsel of Sempra.

Kevin Sagara, current group president of Sempra, will retire Dec. 1.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-23 1712ET