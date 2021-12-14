Log in
    SRE   US8168511090

SEMPRA

(SRE)
Sempra : Vaccine Equity at the Border

12/14/2021 | 05:49pm EST
As U.S. citizens lined up to get COVID-19 vaccinations this past spring, many of our neighbors and colleagues across the border did not have the same access to the vaccines because of supply challenges in Mexico. To address the inequity, a collaboration quickly formed between the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, UCSD Foundation and Sempra.

In a matter of weeks, we helped develop and support a Binational COVID-19 Vaccination Program that offered vaccinations to workers and first responders in Baja California, Mexico, through a COVID-19 mobile clinic. In total, Sempra gave nearly $100,000, sponsoring a two-for-one vaccine match that enabled 700 critical Sempra Infrastructure workers in Mexico to receive a vaccine, while providing twice that number - an additional 1,400 vaccines - to police officers, public transportation drivers, journalists, national guardsmen, migrant organization workers and others.

Helping Our Region

Supporting critical needs in the cross-border region has long been a priority at the company and the vaccination program provides a recent case in point.

"We understood quickly the public health benefit this program could bring to critical frontline workers in the binational region, including our own employees," said Beatriz Palomino Young, senior manager, corporate citizenship for Sempra. "So we were proud to step up, be responsive to needs articulated by the Consul General, and help UCSD provide vaccines to workers south of the border."

At Sempra, our values are to do the right thing, champion people and shape the future. By helping advance vaccine equity, we are living our values and shaping a better future for all. Learn more about how Sempra employees continue to give back to the communities we serve.

We Support Our Communities

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Income Statement Evolution
