ONCOR TO RELEASE 2022 RESULTS FEBRUARY 28

02/06/2023 | 07:01am EST
DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 results on February 28, prior to Sempra's (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) fourth quarter and year end 2022 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, oncor.com.

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 28 that will include discussion of Oncor's fourth quarter and year end 2022 operational and financial results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section of Sempra's website and clicking on the appropriate link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra's Investors site.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra's website.

Oncor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra's conference call and, once filed, will also be available at oncor.com

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.8 million homes and businesses and operating more than 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-2022-results-february-28-301738995.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC


