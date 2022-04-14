Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sempra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRE   US8168511090

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:04:13 pm EDT
171.25 USD   +0.49%
04/13RBC Boosts Price Target on Sempra Energy to $178 From $158, Citing 'Incremental LNG Opportunities,' Maintains Outperform
MT
04/12SoCalGas Champions Restaurant Recovery with Additional $525,000 in Support for the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund
AQ
04/11TotalEnergies to hike LNG production in US
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONCOR TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS MAY 5

04/14/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its first quarter 2022 results on May 5, prior to Sempra's (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) first quarter 2022 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, oncor.com.

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 5 that will include discussion of Oncor's first quarter 2022 operational and financial results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra's website.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of Sempra's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 3600295.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra's conference call and, once filed, will also be available at oncor.com.  

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.8 million homes and businesses and operating more than 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-first-quarter-2022-results-may-5-301526109.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SEMPRA ENERGY
04/13RBC Boosts Price Target on Sempra Energy to $178 From $158, Citing 'Incremental LNG Opp..
MT
04/12SoCalGas Champions Restaurant Recovery with Additional $525,000 in Support for the Rest..
AQ
04/11TotalEnergies to hike LNG production in US
RE
04/07Sempra wins extension on Texas LNG project; NextDecade also seeks extension
RE
04/05UBS Adjusts Sempra Energy Price Target to $198 From $187, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Monday
MT
04/04Glen Donovan Appointed Vice President of Investor Relations for Sempra
AQ
04/04Sempra Energy Signs Agreement with TotalEnergies, Others to Expand Louisana Cameron LNG..
MT
04/04SEMPRA ENERGY : Infrastructure Announces Heads of Agreement with TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Mi..
PU
04/04Sempra Energy's Infrastructure Unit Enters MoU with Korea Gas Corporation to Explore En..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMPRA ENERGY
More recommendations