Sempra declared a two-for-one stock split as the energy-infrastructure company seeks to boost its stock's trading volume and appeal to a broader set of investors.

Shareholders of record as of Aug. 14 will receive an additional share for every share they own at the time. The additional shares will be distributed on Aug. 21 and Sempra expects its shares to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 22.

"The stock split is intended to make Sempra's common stock more accessible to a broader base of investors and to improve the overall trading volume of such shares due to the increased number of shares outstanding," the company said.

