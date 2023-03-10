Sempra Energy : San Diego Gas & Electric Company - Form 8-K
03/10/2023 | 05:04pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 10, 2023
1-14201
SEMPRA ENERGY
488 8th Avenue
San Diego, California92101
(619)
696-2000
California
33-0732627
No change
1-03779
SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY
8330 Century Park Court
San Diego, California92123
(619)
696-2000
California
95-1184800
No change
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On March 10, 2023, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of Sempra Energy, closed its previously announced public offering and sale of $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.350% First Mortgage Bonds, Series ZZZ, due 2053 (the "Bonds") with proceeds to the Company (after deducting the underwriting discount but before deducting the Company's other offering expenses estimated at approximately $1,700,000) of 98.073% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds. The sale of the Bonds was registered under the Company's Registration Statement on Form
S-3
(File
No. 333-239178).
The Bonds were issued pursuant to the Seventy-Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of March 10, 2023, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 4.1. The Bonds will mature on April 1, 2053. The Bonds will bear interest at the rate of 5.350% per annum. Interest on the Bonds will accrue from March 10, 2023 and is payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2023. The Bonds will be redeemable prior to maturity at the redemption prices and under the circumstances described in the form of Bond, which form is included in Exhibit 4.1 hereto.
The foregoing description of some of the terms of the Bonds is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by the form of Bond and the Seventy-Fourth Supplemental Indenture, which are filed as exhibits herewith and are incorporated herein by reference. Further information regarding the sale of the Bonds is contained in the Underwriting Agreement, dated March 6, 2023, which was filed as Exhibit 1.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form
8-K
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2023.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 10, 2023
SEMPRA ENERGY
By:
/s/ Peter R. Wall
Peter R. Wall
Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer
Date: March 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY
By:
/s/ Valerie A. Bille
Valerie A. Bille
Vice President, Controller, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer