Sempra Energy : San Diego Gas & Electric Company - Form 8-K

Item 8.01 Other Events.

S-3 (File No. 333-239178). On March 10, 2023, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of Sempra Energy, closed its previously announced public offering and sale of $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.350% First Mortgage Bonds, Series ZZZ, due 2053 (the "Bonds") with proceeds to the Company (after deducting the underwriting discount but before deducting the Company's other offering expenses estimated at approximately $1,700,000) of 98.073% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds. The sale of the Bonds was registered under the Company's Registration Statement on Form(File

The Bonds were issued pursuant to the Seventy-Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of March 10, 2023, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 4.1. The Bonds will mature on April 1, 2053. The Bonds will bear interest at the rate of 5.350% per annum. Interest on the Bonds will accrue from March 10, 2023 and is payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2023. The Bonds will be redeemable prior to maturity at the redemption prices and under the circumstances described in the form of Bond, which form is included in Exhibit 4.1 hereto.