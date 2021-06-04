Sempra Energy : Our Commitment to Safety

Across the Sempra Energy family of companies, our commitment to safety continues to be our number one priority.

Whether it is improving wildfire safety or setting new company records in worker efficiency and safety through reductions in lost-time incidents across our companies, strong advocacy for safety occurs at every level of our company and is prioritized on a daily basis.

In the coming years, we expect to invest billions of dollars to improve the safety and reliability of our utilities in Texas and California.

To fulfill our mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company, safety and reliability are necessary to serve over 36 million consumers.

In California, our utilities continue to make strides in advancing safety. For instance, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has invested in wildfire safety and management; starting with building one of the largest utility-owned weather monitoring networks in the nation and leveraging artificial intelligence to help better predict which circuits are most prone to fires due to adverse weather conditions.

Also, out of over 500 companies surveyed in the National Safety Council's (NSC) Safety Barometer, SDG&E scored in the top 1% due to its overall commitment to safety. This includes the company's superb employee safety trainings, safety communications, employee commitment to safety, and community response.

Meanwhile, Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) continues to upgrade its natural gas distribution systems through improvements in safety, reliability and reduction of fugitive emissions through programs such as the company's Pipeline Safety Enhancement Plan. SoCalGas checks and maintains over 500 million feet of pipeline throughout the year - actions that are critical to the safety of our employees and the public.

In Texas, we experienced remarkable safety results, as Oncor logged 10 million labor hours without a lost-time incident in 2020.

Recently, Cameron LNG received the Perfect Record Award from the NSC in recognition of the more than 89 million hours worked without a lost-time incident during construction and transition to operations at Phase 1 of the liquefied natural gas export facility. This is a world-class achievement by industry standards.

In Mexico, IEnova's Health & Safety Culture achieved a 99th overall percentile score in 2020 according to a survey conducted in coordination with the U.S. NSC; an improvement from three years prior when a score in the 96th percentile was achieved. IEnova also maintained a 5-year positive trend in injury metrics, outperforming the goals set in 2020.

As we look forward to 2021, emphasis on sustainability, innovation and leadership will help to continue our strong safety performance. Learn more in our corporate sustainability report.