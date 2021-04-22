Sempra Energy : Shaping a Net-Zero Future on Earth Day

Across our family of companies, we are creating resiliency, expanding energy choice and modernizing energy systems to advance a net-zero future. This includes advancing lower-carbon energy options in every market we serve - from California and Texas to Mexico and LNG export markets.

Both our California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), have committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and delivery of energy by 2045.

Meanwhile in Texas, Oncor is enabling the delivery of increasing supplies of wind and solar energy across its service area. Sempra LNG is dispatching liquefied natural gas to global markets to deliver cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy, while displacing fuel oil and coal in power production.

In Mexico, IEnova remains one of the top renewable generators in the country and is diversifying Mexico's energy options to help improve resiliency.

This Earth Month, our 19,000 employees are fulfilling our vision of delivering energy with purpose by giving back with a special focus on sustainability initiatives in the communities we serve.

SDG&E employees are masked, socially distanced and giving back to their communities this month by cleaning up local beaches and neighborhoods across San Diego County. SDG&E employees will also be partnering with ProduceGood to source and harvest surplus food to reduce hunger and food insecurity across the county. Volunteers will harvest fruit that would otherwise go to waste from family-owned orchards and will distribute to food pantries across San Diego.

Also, the City of Encinitas and SDG&E are giving away 100 trees to Encinitas residents on a first-come, first-served basis in order to promote biodiversity in that community. Meanwhile, SoCalGas employees will be planting trees across the San Fernando Valley and Ventura.

Sempra LNG employees are also getting involved. In Texas, employees will be picking up trash on the beaches of Sabine Pass, the site of our proposed Port Arthur LNG facility, as well as across Houston in an effort to reduce the amount of litter that flows into city bayous. In San Diego, Sempra LNG employees will be participating in the city's 'Creek to Bay' cleanup, the largest environmental cleanup in San Diego County.

Last year, the Sempra Energy family of companies gave over $5 million to environmental-related causes. This included focus areas like natural resource protection, conservation, environmental education, clean air and water, waste reduction, and recycling.

As the owner of one of North America's largest energy networks, we understand we have a leading role to play in decarbonizing every market we serve. Whether it's building energy systems that allow our industry to lower its carbon footprint or shaping a cleaner future for the next generation through giving back to the communities we serve, sustainability remains one of our highest priorities.

This article contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

In this article, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'will,' 'confident,' 'may,' 'can,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'proposed,' 'in process,' 'under construction,' 'in development,' 'target,' 'outlook,' 'maintain,' 'continue,' or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: California wildfires, including the risks that we may be found liable for damages regardless of fault and that we may not be able to recover costs from insurance, the wildfire fund established by California Assembly Bill 1054 or in rates from customers; decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits and other authorizations, renewals of franchises, and other actions by (i) the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), U.S. Department of Energy, Public Utility Commission of Texas, and other regulatory and governmental bodies and (ii) states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S., Mexico and other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and major acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent of partners or other third parties; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and proceedings, and arbitrations, including, among others, those related to the natural gas leak at Southern California Gas Company's (SoCalGas) Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our capital projects, regulatory approval processes, supply chain, liquidity and execution of operations; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow on favorable terms and meet our substantial debt service obligations; moves to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas and the impact of volatility of oil prices on our businesses and development projects; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, acts of terrorism, computer system outages and other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires and subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance (including costs in excess of applicable policy limits), may be disputed by insurers or may otherwise not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of electric power and natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid, limitations on the withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities, and equipment failures; cybersecurity threats to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, the information and systems used to operate our businesses, and the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers and employees; expropriation of assets, failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor their contracts, and property disputes; the impact at San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) on competitive customer rates and reliability due to the growth in distributed and local power generation, including from departing retail load resulting from customers transferring to Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation, and the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets and contractual obligations; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to eliminate or reduce its quarterly dividends due to regulatory and governance requirements and commitments, including by actions of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director; volatility in foreign currency exchange and interest and inflation rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge these risks; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs and revisions to international trade agreements that may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the company's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, SDG&E or SoCalGas, and Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the CPUC.