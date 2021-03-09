Log in
Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Offering Funds to Purchase Near-Zero Emission Trucks

03/09/2021 | 03:40pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Southern California Gas Co. on Tuesday said it was opening its annual initiative to provide funding that can help fleet owners within its operating district purchase near-zero emission vehicles.

The company said through its Carl Moyer program, fleet owners can receive incentive funds that will help them replace diesel trucks with new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks.

"Approved fleet owners can apply to receive up to $100,000 towards the purchase of new natural gas trucks and compressed natural gas fueling stations," the company said, adding the application period will run through June 1.

SoCalGas said since 2018, it helped customers with incentive funding for 409 near-zero emissions heavy-duty trucks and 34 Compressed Natural Gas fueling stations through its Carl Moyer Program.

SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1540ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMPRA ENERGY 0.20% 123.1 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 093 M - -
Net income 2021 2 469 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 37 192 M 37 192 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 706
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 143,00 $
Last Close Price 122,91 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric G. Trapp Vice President-Security & Technology
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.47%37 192
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.86%40 774
ENGIE-8.15%32 966
E.ON SE-5.69%26 436
RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-8.88%25 253
PPL CORPORATION0.18%21 770
