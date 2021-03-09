Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Offering Funds to Purchase Near-Zero Emission Trucks

By Stephen Nakrosis



Southern California Gas Co. on Tuesday said it was opening its annual initiative to provide funding that can help fleet owners within its operating district purchase near-zero emission vehicles.

The company said through its Carl Moyer program, fleet owners can receive incentive funds that will help them replace diesel trucks with new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks.

"Approved fleet owners can apply to receive up to $100,000 towards the purchase of new natural gas trucks and compressed natural gas fueling stations," the company said, adding the application period will run through June 1.

SoCalGas said since 2018, it helped customers with incentive funding for 409 near-zero emissions heavy-duty trucks and 34 Compressed Natural Gas fueling stations through its Carl Moyer Program.

SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy.

