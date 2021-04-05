Log in
Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sempra Energy to Sell Noncontrolling Stake in New Business Unit to KKR for $3.37 Billion

04/05/2021 | 05:31am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Sempra Energy said it has agreed to sell a noncontrolling 20% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra's new business unit, to KKR & Co. for $3.37 billion in cash.

The transaction values Sempra Infrastructure Partners at about $25.2 billion, including expected asset-related debt at closing of $8.37 billion, Sempra Energy said Monday. The deal is part of a series of transactions laid out in December to simplify Sempra Energy's non-utility infrastructure investments under one self-funding platform, the company said.

Sempra Infrastructure Partners will focus on North American LNG export infrastructure, natural gas infrastructure and renewable energy, the company said in December.

KKR will be acquiring the indirect stake in the Mexican energy unit IEnova at $4.13 a share, Sempra said.

Sempra said proceeds from the sale will help fund growth across its $32 billion capital program, which focuses on U.S. utilities, and strengthen its balance sheet. It expects the transaction to add to its earnings.

The companies expect the transaction to close by mid-2021.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 0731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 3.07% 50.35 Delayed Quote.24.35%
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.59% 131.8 Delayed Quote.3.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 001 M - -
Net income 2021 2 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 39 897 M 39 897 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 706
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 142,65 $
Last Close Price 131,80 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric G. Trapp Vice President-Security & Technology
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY3.45%39 897
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.17%42 375
ENGIE-3.18%34 442
E.ON SE9.79%30 503
RWE AG-0.81%27 260
PPL CORPORATION2.02%22 124
