Today at 07:34 am

By Will Feuer

Sempra posted a 6% drop in second-quarter revenue as sales across both its natural gas and electricity utilities declined.

The energy-infrastructure company posted a second-quarter profit of $603 million, or $1.91 a share, compared with earnings of $559 million, or $1.77 a share, in the same period a year ago.

Stripping out one-off items, adjusted earnings came to $1.88 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.74 a share

Revenue fell to $3.34 billion from $3.55 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.54 billion, according to FactSet.

