  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sempra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRE   US8168511090

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-02 pm EDT
150.54 USD   -0.60%
07:50aSempra Raises Earnings Forecast for 2022
DJ
07:40aSempra 3Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Top Expectations
DJ
07:24aSempra Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Lifts Full-Year 2022 Profit Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Sempra Raises Earnings Forecast for 2022

11/03/2022 | 07:50am EDT
By Dean Seal


Sempra increased its annual earnings and adjusted earnings forecasts after posting third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations.

The energy-infrastructure company now expects full-year earnings to be $7.07 to $7.37 a share, up from its prior forecast of $6.90 to $7.50 a share.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings are expected to be between $8.70 and $9 a share, compared with its previous guidance of between $8.10 and $8.70 a share.

Sempra also reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast of $8.60 to $9.20 a share.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0749ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 104 M - -
Net income 2022 2 442 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 47 316 M 47 316 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 15 390
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Accounting Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Eric G. Trapp Chief Information Security Officer & Director
Karen L. Sedgwick Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY13.80%47 316
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY203.03%122 431
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.99%44 035
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.91%40 484
ACWA POWER COMPANY110.95%34 473
ENGIE2.21%31 784