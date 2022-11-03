Sempra Raises Earnings Forecast for 2022

By Dean Seal

Sempra increased its annual earnings and adjusted earnings forecasts after posting third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations.

The energy-infrastructure company now expects full-year earnings to be $7.07 to $7.37 a share, up from its prior forecast of $6.90 to $7.50 a share.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings are expected to be between $8.70 and $9 a share, compared with its previous guidance of between $8.10 and $8.70 a share.

Sempra also reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast of $8.60 to $9.20 a share.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0749ET