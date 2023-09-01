By Sabela Ojea

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of utility company Sempra, announced an agreement with Mitsubishi and a Japanese gas consortium to evaluate the production of a proposed carbon-neutral gas project in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The energy infrastructure company said the consortium is comprised by Tokyo Gas Company, Osaka Gas and Toho Gas, three of the leading gas utilities in Japan.

The companies have been conducting preliminary feasibility work on the project since 2022, Sempra Infrastructure said.

"The project would allow existing natural gas infrastructure, including the global liquefied natural gas supply chain and the gas distribution systems in nations across the world, to be used as the backbone for the delivery of a long-term, carbon-neutral fuel," Chief Executive Justin Bird of Sempra Infrastructure said.

