TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes Reduced Along East Del Amo Blvd. from Alvo Ave. to South Wilmington Ave. in Carson Beginning January 4

12/30/2020 | 05:17pm EST
WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing pipeline maintenance work along East Del Amo Blvd. from Alvo Ave. to South Wilmington Ave. in Carson. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, January 4 and is expected to continue through April or May of 2021.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions will be in place for eastbound traffic on East Del Amo Blvd. from Alvo Ave. to South Wilmington Ave. during construction hours.

Traffic control cones and flaggers will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles during construction hours.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: East Del Amo Blvd. from Alvo Ave. to South Wilmington Ave. in Carson, as shown here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, January 4 and is expected to continue through April or May of 2021, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

###

For further information: Patrice Clayton | SoCalGas | 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442 | www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:16:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
