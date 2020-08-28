TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes Reductions Along Gage Ave. Between Vinevale Ave. & Woodlawn Ave. in the City of Bell Beginning August 31

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing pipeline replacement work along Gage Ave. between Vinevale Ave. & Woodlawn Ave.in the City of Bell. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 31 and is expected to continue through September 2020.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions will be in place for the westbound lane on Gage Ave. between Vinevale Ave. and Woodlawn Ave. and the northbound lane on Heliotrope Ave. at the intersection of Heliotrope Ave. and Gage Ave., during construction hours.

Traffic control cones and flaggers will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents will be able to travel to and from their homes with the help of flaggers. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles during construction hours.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: Gage Ave. between Vinevale Ave. & Woodlawn Ave.in the City of Bell, as shown here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin on August 31 and end in September 2020, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.