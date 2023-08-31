When working on a marketing project and reporting on it, you often need input and data from various individuals involved, such as teammates, freelance specialists, or other agencies working with your client. This can complicate and lengthen the reporting process.



But in exciting news-we've added a brand-new feature to our My Reports tool . Now, if you have a paid Semrush plan, you can share reports with your teammates, managers, partners, and even those who don't have a Semrush account.



This means you can work collaboratively with your team to create comprehensive reports on marketing performance in one place.

What's in it for you?



Collaborate faster: Your team can now work together on building reports, keeping everyone in the loop and informed about the latest insights and data.

Streamline report-making: Whether you are starting from scratch, using pre-designed templates, or creating custom layouts, you can now create better reports in less time with My Reports.

Accelerate decision-making: You can merge data from Semrush, GA, GSC, GBP, and more in your reports. This 360-degree view of performance empowers informed and data-driven decision-making to happen quickly.

To share your report, simply find it in your list of reports, click "Share," and choose who you'd like to share it with and the access permissions you want to grant them.

Flexible sharing settings

Sharing reports is now easy and flexible. You can share them for viewing or editing, depending on whether you want the other party to see the data or to actively collaborate on the report creation.



This new feature benefits all paid Semrush users, empowering teams to collaborate with ease and transparency.



For more information about this feature and the My Reports tool, please refer to our guide .



Get your team together with easy and transparent reporting by taking advantage of our new report co-creation feature.

Share a report with your team