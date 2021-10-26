Log in
    SEMR   US81686C1045

SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
  Report
Sellzone by Semrush Celebrates First Year With Launch of Three New Tools

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
New features establish toolkit as a competitive player in the market of tools for Amazon SEO

Sellzone (formerly Sellerly), a toolkit for Amazon sellers and agencies powered by Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, marks one year since the launch of a toolkit for Amazon sellers with three new tools. The introduction of these features establishes the toolkit as a competitive player on the market of tools for Amazon SEO, PPC and product research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005953/en/

Alexander Attsik, head of Sellzone, commented, “In the year since the official launch of the Sellerly [note: prior name of Sellzone] toolkit, we’ve hit several major milestones, starting with the renaming and rebranding in May 2021. Our new name, ‘Sellzone,’ was positively received by our community and a new easy-to-remember “star” logo has further established the new brand. During this year, we continued working closely with Amazon sellers and experts to develop tools and features meeting their most pressing needs, including a highly-requested Amazon Organic report, commonly known as reverse ASIN search. We made our first step to Amazon PPC with the PPC Optimizer tool and released a free tool for Amazon Product Research.”

The recently launched Sellzone tools and features include:

  • Keyword Wizard tool – Amazon keyword research tool with a database of more than 200 million keywords, enabling sellers to improve Amazon listing visibility by finding high-volume search terms to rank for.
  • Amazon Organic report in Traffic Insights tool – provides analysis of keywords driving internal organic traffic to an Amazon listing, and tracks and analyzes competitors’ listings performance. With this new Amazon Organic report, the Sellzone Amazon Traffic Insights tool became the most advanced reverse ASIN research tool on the market.
  • Amazon PPC Optimizer tool – helps Amazon sellers launch and manage their Amazon ads campaigns by building the semantic core and tracking the effectiveness.
  • Amazon Product Research tool –identifies the most profitable products and categories to sell on Amazon, provides the FBA calculator, and shows the breakdown of Amazon fees associated with selling a particular product.

Other Sellzone tools are:

  • Listing Quality Check - Audits listing content for potential suspension threats and Amazon guideline compliance and provides actionable tips on improving listing performance.
  • Listing Protection - Monitors listings of sellers’ own or competing products and alerts users via email or SMS about various changes in the product listing.
  • Split Testing - Runs automated split testing of product pages helping to determine which parameters perform better for the listings based on live test data.

“More than 1.3 million new sellers have joined Amazon since 2020, and the bigger the marketplace grows, the more challenging it is for brands to stay competitive. Sellzone helps sellers meet this challenge by not only continuing to fulfill their primary needs, but by enhancing the Sellzone toolkit with Semrush’s considerable expertise in SEO and digital marketing. For example, our Traffic Insights tool provides a broad view of the traffic to an Amazon listing, including external traffic sources analytics, such as Google Organic and Referral traffic. Tools that deliver a view this comprehensive are rare in this market, and the Traffic Insights tool generated attention from many experts and was mentioned at offline and online events,” added Alexander Attsik.

For more details, please visit sellzone.com

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 72,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland and Cyprus.

About Sellzone

Sellzone, formerly known as Sellerly, is a suite of tools for Amazon business growth powered by Semrush. Sellzone provides insights into your Amazon Marketplace performance through seven different tools. Each one of them is designed to address a specific set of challenges for Amazon sellers: Amazon SEO and keyword research, reverse ASIN analytics and competitive research, Amazon advertising, Amazon product research, Amazon listing monitoring and optimization, compliance with Amazon requirements and listing protection.

SEMRUSH and the fireball logo are registered trademarks of, and SELLZONE is a trademark of, Semrush Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. AMAZON is a trademark of Amazon Technologies Inc. and/or its affiliates and registered in the U.S. and other countries.All other marks are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Learn more about Sellzone by visiting:

www.sellzone.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -302x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 298 M 3 298 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 6,02%
Chart SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,33 $
Average target price 25,20 $
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oleg Shchegolev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Melnikov Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Vranesh Independent Director
Dylan Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%3 298
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.54%2 313 408
SEA LIMITED74.99%192 327
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC83.44%108 433
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.06%83 133
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE40.81%71 439