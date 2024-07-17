Due to popular demand from marketers who struggle to figure out which emojis to use (and which not to use) Semrush and Emojipedia , one of Zedge, Inc.'s premier digital brands, have partnered to create the world's first Emoji Marketing Mini-Course .

Built by a team of marketers, in consultation with Emojipedia and GenZ copywriting agency Word Tonic (whose copywriters are fluent in Emoji), this short and sweet course includes practical guidance for marketers looking to incorporate emojis into their campaigns and strategies.

Rita Cidre, Head of Academy at Semrush said, "Emojis are central to online communication, but many marketers (myself included) struggle with how to use ➡️ effectively. Emojipedia is an invaluable resource to help marketers stay on of all things emoji- 1️⃣, ️ , ➕ 1️⃣ ➡️ should stay away from."

Created in collaboration with Emojipedia, the Emoji Marketing Mini-Course includes an emoji cheat sheet.To celebrate World Emoji Day on July 17th, the first 50 participants who complete the course and share their certificate online will receive a custom-designed emoji.

"Understanding the power and nuances of effective emoji communication is essential for digital marketers aiming to connect authentically with their audience," said Keith Broni, editor-in-chief of Emojipedia.org. "The new Semrush course is a great overview of how emojis should best be used in modern marketing campaigns - amplifying your messages while avoiding an awkward emoji faux pas."

Emoji is spoken by billions of people around the world. With this course we seek to help marketers bridge cultural, language and generational gaps. We also aim to make people .

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with nearly 112,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

About Zedge

Zedge (NYSE American: ZDGE) builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoyfriendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drivecommerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month.For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net/