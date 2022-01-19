Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SEMrush Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEMR   US81686C1045

SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semrush Acquires Backlinko.com, Adds 500K in Monthly Traffic

01/19/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces the acquisition of Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) training platform Backlinko.

With more than 500,000 visits a month (non-paid traffic, as of December, 2021), Backlinko.com is widely acknowledged as one of the most respected resources for training, strategies, and advice for today’s digital marketers.

Backlinko was established in 2012 and is dedicated to actionable content and video marketing, link building, social media, and SEO training. This includes an extensive set of educational resources including video and text-based content along with widgets, code, and proprietary SEO techniques.

The desire to acquire Backlinko was fueled by Semrush’s commitment to inspiring both the current and next generation of digital marketers. Today’s marketers require not only the highest quality tools, they also need best-in-class training from real experts and practitioners in the field.

“Brian Dean is considered one of the top digital marketing professionals , and we are thrilled to bring him and his team into the Semrush family. Together with our own Semrush Academy, we now offer one of the most robust digital marketing and SEO training resources on the web,” said Andrew Warden, Chief Marketing Officer of Semrush. “Digital Marketing expertise continues to be in strong demand for virtually every business, and we know our customers are constantly seeking high quality education to upskill. We are a company for marketers, by marketers and we want to help those in our community be the best digital marketers they can be.”

On joining Semrush, Backlinko founder Brian Dean and his colleagues will continue to grow the Semrush community by creating and curating original content for the Semrush Academy.

“We are thrilled to be joining Semrush. Digital marketing and SEO is more relevant and crucial to business success than ever before,” said Brian Dean, founder of Backlinko. “Semrush is one of the first places digital marketers turn to when starting their marketing journey, so our joint efforts and combined learning library presents millions of marketers with the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry.”

Semrush has aggressive goals to create a tailored and comprehensive online, self-service training platform to set the standard for digital marketing education globally. The Backlinko acquisition is one component of the overall journey.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 79,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
01/12Piper Sandler Adjusts SEMrush Holdings Price Target to $24 From $28, Maintains Overweig..
MT
01/12Semrush Appoints Marcus Tober as SVP of Enterprise Solutions 
BU
01/06SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
01/06Semrush Holdings, Inc. Enters into the Amendment No. 1 to Credit Agreement
CI
2021Semrush Named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2's Winter 2022 Report
BU
2021Semrush Offers Free Traffic Tools Subscription to Amazon Alexa Internet Users
BU
2021Needham Starts SEMrush Holdings at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
2021SEMRUSH : Investor Presentation 2021
PU
2021SEMRUSH : Wins at UK and US Search Awards 2021
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Semrush Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 186 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -393x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 421 M 2 421 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float -
Chart SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,22 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oleg Shchegolev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Melnikov Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Vranesh Independent Director
Dylan Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.-17.41%2 421
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.01%2 272 290
SEA LIMITED-23.79%95 799
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.99%74 216
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.29%67 626
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.93%48 100