Semrush Celebrates Winners of the Semrush Awards 2022

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced winners of its Semrush Awards 2022, which celebrate the individuals and companies who outperformed competitors and showed incredible growth across digital channels.

Historically, marketing awards are determined by a panel of judges tasked with evaluating a set of criteria and often the participants have limited transparency into the process. Driving forward the new era of marketing achievements, the Semrush Awards 2022 were created to showcase the industry’s top talent for the work they’ve done in a way that’s driven by statistics.

Backed entirely by Semrush online visibility growth data, winners are those who outperformed in the categories of omnichannel growth, organic boosters, position 0 invaders, community leaders, and organic traffic accelerators, as determined by Semrush, which relied on its web crawlers to identify unique domains within its database. From there, Semrush selected the top 10 individuals and companies across each award category who reached impressive levels of growth across social media, Google, and within their PPC strategies.

“Unlike many industry awards that are limited to companies who submit themselves, Semrush Awards are about identifying the people and companies who are killing it in the world of marketing,” said Olga Andrienko, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Semrush. “We pride ourselves on our ability to analyze websites and different channels to identify who’s grown the most and increased their online visibility and are committed to giving them the credit and recognition they deserve.”

Specifically, Semrush data analyzed various marketing and website metrics, compared them to different success factors, and cross-checked all data to ensure only quality content was taken into consideration. Brands and individuals were evaluated for the awards across various industries including education, food & beverage, health, beauty & lifestyle, media & entertainment, retail, service & technology, and travel.

Category winners of the Semrush Awards 2022 include:

Omnichannel Growth: Semrush collected the top 300,000 domains from its U.S. Semrush Traffic Rank during a set time. From there, winners were broken out into groups by traffic size and who achieved the highest growth over a 6 month period. Featured winners include crumblcookies.com, invisalign.com, and emirates.com.

Organic Boosters: To award this category, Semrush calculated total traffic and number of keywords for each domain in its U.S. desktop database. From there, winners were broken into groups based on organic traffic and were determined based on highest traffic growth per keyword over a set period of time. Featured winners include biologyonline.com, nbatopshot.com, and pfizer.com.

Position 0 Invaders: For this category, Semrush evaluated all websites in its database with different ranges of Featured Snippets. From there, winners were determined based on who had the most Featured Snippets on Google according to the total search volume of keywords with their Featured Snippets. Featured winners include tinyrituals.co, strategiesforparents.com, and yummymummykitchen.com.

Community Leaders: For this category, Semrush evaluated campaigns within its Social Media Tracker to determine who achieved highest audience growth over a set time across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Featured winners include facebook.com/KeikiApp, instagram.com/venmo, and linkedin.com/company/omnipresentgroup.

Organic Traffic Accelerators: For this category, Semrush identified current SEO leads across different types of companies. From there, Semrush compared organic traffic growth for their company six months prior to them joining their teams and six months after to see who achieved the highest growth. Featured winners include Daniel Hogben, Christian Brodersen, and Hemant Adhikari.

For the full list of Semrush Awards 2022 winners, visit https://awards.semrush.com/en/

