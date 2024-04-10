ContentShake AI is your go-to tool for creating quality content at scale-even if you're a team of one.

Unlike many other AI writing tools, it integrates Semrush's powerful competitive data to help you rank in search.

And it just got even better.

Now, ContentShake AI provides a deeper analysis of SERP data to optimize your content. Analyzing the SERPs (search engine results page) for your target keywords is essential to ensure rankings.

Here's how ContentShake AI generates ready-to-rank articles:

Finding and integrating target keywords

Examining the top-ranking articles to improve your article

Adding fresh, up-to-date information to your content

Optimizing content structure through search intent analysis

Just one click, and your content is ready to bring organic traffic and leads.

About the New Search Data Feature

Competitive data and search intent analysis are key for effective SEO.

Looking at your top organic rivals reveals what content resonates with your audience-increasing your chances of ranking.

ContentShake AI's new feature takes your competitive analysis to the next level.

Here's how it works:

Your content is created with fresh and up-to-date information

We analyze your competitors and optimize your article's structure for search intent

You get original, quality content that's ready to rank and attract traffic

For example, when writing an article on the latest trends in wellness, your piece will be optimized for better ranking and feature up-to-date trends, data, and statistics.

How to Use the New Feature

The core of the new feature is a simple checkbox in the ContentShake AI article setup, marked "Add an extra SEO boost."

Simply click the checkbox and you're ready to go.

By selecting this option, you're enabling ContentShake AI to harness the power of real-time Google search data.

This means your articles will always be aligned with what people are currently searching for, making them as relevant and engaging as possible.

Pricing

The new feature is included in the ContentShake AI 'Unlimited Plan' at no extra cost.

For $60 a month, you will get unlimited SEO-rich articles and all other ContentShake AI features.

Create Ready-to-Rank Content in One Click

Ready to grow your website with powerful content marketing?

Give your small business the boost it needs and attract new clients with ease.

Click, publish, thrive! Discover ContentShake AI-a data-driven writing tool for small teams with big content marketing goals.

