SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
9.460 USD   -3.27%
04:33pSemrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/17Shopify Checks Offer Upside Potential For First-Quarter Monthly Recurring Revenue, RBC Says
MT
03/19Semrush Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SEMR) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
CI
Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, May 8, 2023. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Eugene Levin, President, Brian Mulroy, CFO, and Andrew Warden, CMO
Conference ID: 3520221
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 350-3436
Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0185

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http://investors.semrush.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 95,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 307 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,65 M - -
Net cash 2023 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -181x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 388 M 1 388 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 27,3%
Managers and Directors
Oleg Shchegolev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene Levin President
Brian Mulroy Chief Financial Officer
Aleksandr Sukennik Chief Information Officer
Vitalii Obishchenko Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.20.15%1 388
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.16%2 127 141
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.59%58 193
SYNOPSYS INC.18.16%57 457
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.05%54 150
SEA LIMITED52.16%44 870
