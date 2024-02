Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023, after the close of the US markets on Monday, March 4, 2024. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Eugene Levin, President, and Brian Mulroy, CFO

Conference ID: 726760

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (833) 470-1428

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 526-1599

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http://investors.semrush.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 106,800 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206729468/en/