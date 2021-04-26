Log in
    SEMR

SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
  Report
Semrush Holdings, Inc. : Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option

04/26/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), announced today the April 23, 2021 closing of the sale of 719,266 shares of its Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares were sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the 30 day over-allotment option granted to the several underwriters in connection with Semrush’s initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC acted as joint lead bookrunning managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. also acted as a joint bookrunning manager. Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 547-6340, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attn: Prospectus Delivery Department, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, telephone: 1-800-859-1783

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -154x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 237 M 2 237 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 0,00%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,75 $
Last Close Price 16,60 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,43%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oleg Shchegolev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Melnikov Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Vranesh Independent Director
Dylan Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%2 237
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.41%1 969 650
SEA LIMITED29.91%134 360
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.13%98 946
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.88%61 739
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.30%57 719
