Semrush Holdings, Inc. : Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), announced today the April 23, 2021 closing of the sale of 719,266 shares of its Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares were sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the 30 day over-allotment option granted to the several underwriters in connection with Semrush’s initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC acted as joint lead bookrunning managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. also acted as a joint bookrunning manager. Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as co-managers.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

