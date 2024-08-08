Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will present or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase

Date: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Presentation: 3:00 p.m. ET

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation: 4:25 p.m. PT (7:25 p.m. ET)

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

