Map Rank Tracker helps businesses measure the results of their hyperlocal SEO marketing efforts.

Hyperlocal marketing can be a game-changer for local search visibility. Around 30-40% of consumers bypass traditional search results in favor of Google Maps and other map apps to find businesses nearby, making it crucial for local businesses to optimize their visibility with exceptional precision. Focusing marketing efforts on a business's immediate geographical area ensures the businesses meet potential customers precisely where they are searching for products and services.

Semrush's Map Rank Tracker is a cutting-edge solution designed to make optimizing Google Maps rankings easier and more intuitive.

How to measure local marketing efforts and why it's crucial for local businesses

In addition to tracking your business's rankings in organic search results and the local pack-both of which can be achieved with Semrush's Position Tracking tool-monitoring your performance on Google Maps requires specialized tools like the new Map Rank Tracker. It allows you to monitor your rankings depending on where your potential customers are located the moment they start searching online. Spoiler: The rankings may be very different.

Map Rank Tracker lets Semrush users check how their business shows up in Google Maps searches from every corner of a neighborhood, city, or region. For each pin on the map, a user can get a list of the most relevant competitors ranking in the top 20 positions, making it easy to pinpoint specifically where their business stands out and where it needs a boost.

The Map Rank Tracker provides businesses with the flexibility to monitor their online positions in specific areas, choose the level of detail they want, and track multiple keywords to assess their rankings. It's also integrated with AI, which means it optimizes tracking for the keywords most relevant to the business.

How the Map Rank Tracker helps businesses shine

Traditional SEO strategies tend to overlook the nuances of improving online visibility for local businesses due to their geo limitations. That is why local SEO tools like the Map Rank Tracker are so important to businesses with physical storefronts, selling products or services in a specific geographical location, giving them:

Location-specific insights: Understanding how their business ranks in different locations allows business owners and agencies to tailor their local SEO strategies to improve visibility precisely where needed.

A competitive edge: With real-time monitoring of competitors' performance, users also gain valuable insights into those competitors' strategies, helping them stay one step ahead.

Efficiency and productivity: The tool's customization and scheduling capabilities streamline local SEO efforts, allowing users to focus on other critical aspects of their business while maintaining a strong online presence.

How to get started with Map Rank Tracker

The Map Rank Tracker can be purchased as a standalone solution or as part of the Semrush Local Premium Plan. It comes with credits that are used to gather ranking data and are refreshed on the first day of each month.

The Map Rank Tracker is available to all Semrush users, who get one campaign and 50 credits to try its full range of capabilities for themselves.

Hyperlocal marketing, powerful tracker

The Map Rank Tracker is a powerful tool for businesses seeking a competitive edge in the digital marketplace. With its ability to precisely monitor online positions within specific local areas and use AI to optimize keyword tracking, it offers a strategic advantage for anyone looking to boost their digital hyperlocal marketing efforts.

