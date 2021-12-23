Log in
    SEMR   US81686C1045

SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semrush Named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2's Winter 2022 Report

12/23/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) earned high accolades in the Winter 2022 Report from peer-to-peer review site G2, whose users have ranked the platform in the leader quadrant across 19 product categories this quarter.

G2 is the world’s largest peer-to-peer software review site, featuring thousands of reviews of business software and services based on user ratings and social data. G2 aims to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions.

This quarter’s ranking marks the 7th consecutive quarter that Semrush has been rated in the leader quadrant in Competitive Intelligence, SEO, Local SEO, Content Analytics, Local Listing Management, Search Advertising, Social Media Analytics, Market Intelligence, Content Creation, Marketing Analytics, Media Monitoring and Social Media Monitoring categories. In addition, it is the 4th consecutive quarter in which Semrush has been named a leader in 18 categories.

"We are extremely grateful to our awesome customers for their support, confidence and trust in Semrush’s ever-expanding product suite. Their trust and feedback has been crucial in taking each of our tools to the next level, helping to transform Semrush from a single-point solution into a comprehensive digital marketing platform that handles essentially all marketing missions from SEO to content management," said Olga Andrienko, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Semrush. “This recognition from G2 is a badge of honor for our entire team, motivating us to continue enhancing and expanding the platform to provide solutions needed by marketers all over the world.”

Semrush’s comprehensive toolkit allows customers to understand trends, derive unique and actionable insights to improve their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their targeted customers across a variety of digital channels. Semrush empowers companies to improve their online visibility across key channels through a holistic strategy.

More information on G2’s ranking, methodology, and the full Winter 2022 Report can be found on the G2 website.

About Semrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 79,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
12/22Semrush Offers Free Traffic Tools Subscription to Amazon Alexa Internet Users
BU
12/06Needham Starts SEMrush Holdings at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
12/02SEMRUSH : Investor Presentation 2021
PU
12/02SEMRUSH : Wins at UK and US Search Awards 2021
PU
11/26INSIDER SELL : Semrush Holdings
MT
11/19SEMRUSH : Announces Pricing of Public Offering - Form 8-K
PU
11/19SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/19Semrush Holdings Prices Offering at $20.50/Share
MT
11/18Semrush Announces Pricing of Public Offering
BU
11/17INSIDER SELL : Semrush Holdings
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 186 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -480x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 962 M 2 962 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 9,73%
Technical analysis trends SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,07 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oleg Shchegolev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Melnikov Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Vranesh Independent Director
Dylan Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%2 870
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.81%2 501 659
SEA LIMITED11.97%123 615
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.93%98 080
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE58.47%78 512
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%59 487