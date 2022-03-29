Log in
    SMTC   US8168501018

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
LoRaWAN World Expo Agenda Includes Focus on How LoRaWAN Addresses Businesses' Social Responsibility Needs

03/29/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Newly announced ESG sessions feature industry leaders from Kerlink, Microshare, Microsoft, CBRE and the EU Commission; Speakers also added from Tata Communications and the Helium Foundation (Helium)

The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the expanded program for the LoRaWAN World Expo, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, July 6-7, 2022. New additions to the program focus on why LoRaWAN is the leading LPWAN to support businesses’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices while delivering a strong return on investment (ROI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005269/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Global demand for LoRaWAN solutions has exploded–in part to address ESG requirements,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Automated alerts triggered by analysis of the data LoRaWAN collects is creating significant opportunities for resource conservation, predictive maintenance, and safety, as well as waste reduction, to improve efficiencies and effectiveness of our resources. LoRaWAN is the most widely deployed LPWAN solution because the market trusts the technology, which has global network availability, the ability to roam globally, and delivers considerable cost savings.”

LoRaWAN’s growth has been driven in large part by the acceleration of digital transformation, which moved from nice-to-have to a necessity among enterprises and cities globally, spurred on by the lessons learned from COVID-19. In short, digitization has become critical to providing safe environments, for the health welfare and safety of our citizens and planet.

Moore continued, “Whether you are just starting your IoT journey or deeply engaged in deployments, join us to see how LoRaWAN positively impacts our lives and the health of the planet, and drives businesses’ efforts in these areas. The LoRaWAN World Expo is the best opportunity in 2022 to hear from the brightest minds in the IoT industry and network with LoRaWAN market leaders. With a focus on social responsibility, attendees will discover how LoRaWAN is profitable for their companies, beneficial to the global community, and a means to become better corporate citizens.”

While LoRaWAN is already supporting people, planet, and profits, the LoRa Alliance recognizes its growth potential and is excited to have leveraged this theme across many of the sessions during the Expo. According to the World Economic Forum’s Internet of Things Guidelines for Sustainability report, 84% of IoT deployments currently address, or have the potential to address, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Expo’s environmental sustainability sessions cover a broad range of topics around smart agriculture and irrigation, smart buildings and cities, climate change and its environmental impact, disaster prevention and the green new deal, as well as wildlife preservation. A number of sessions will focus on societal considerations, such as healthcare, elder care, workforce safety, heritage preservation and more. Finally, representatives from think tanks and governmental organizations like Arcep, ITU-T and the European Union Commission for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth will address key considerations for LoRaWAN and how it relates to governance.

New featured speakers and sessions announced today include:

  • Daniel Mes, Member of the Cabinet of Executive Vice-President on the European Green Deal
  • Laure de la Raudiere, Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications, Postal and Print Media Distribution
  • Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth
  • Scott Sigel, Helium Foundation, The Value of Community Networks
  • Sandra Lopez, GM/VP/CMO of Microsoft Advertising, on Inclusive Product Design: At the Center of a Better World
  • Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, Scaling Hyperconnectivity with LoRaWAN
  • William Gouesbet, Kerlink, LoRaWAN-enabled IoT use cases driving sustainability and CSR
  • Ulrich Rousseau of Wi6labs, The Smallest Smart City in the World
  • Najwa Hamzeh, Red Sea Development Project, Red Sea Giga Project
  • Speakers from the WBA, DLMS on multi-RAN Approaches to IoT
  • Speakers from Microshare, Microsoft, CBRE discuss How Smart Building solutions bring sustainability and ESG data metrics to the Built World
  • Speakers from GetWireless and Oxit on Going to Market with LoRaWAN
  • Speakers from Actility; Birdz; Helium; NNNCo, Semtech and SenRa on the Diversity of Network Business Models
  • Speakers from MachineQ, a Comcast Company, on Enterprise LoRaWAN Adoption
  • Speakers from EDF, Nortegas, Semtech and Veolia on LoRaWAN for Utilities

Premier Sponsors

  • Platinum Level: Semtech
  • Silver Level: Actility, Birdz, Kerlink, RAKwireless, STMicroelectronics
  • Bronze Level: Browan Communications, ControliX, Digi, Ivanti, MultiTech, MClimate, Murata Manufacturing, OrbiWise, TEKTELIC
  • Speaker Sponsor: Kiwi technology; MachineQ, a Comcast Company

Don’t miss out on your chance to experience the LoRaWAN World Expo

Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost. Contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for registration details.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 165 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.


© Business Wire 2022
