Semtech Corporation    SMTC

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SMTC CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SMTC Corporation - SMTC

01/06/2021 | 10:45pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SMTC Corporation (NasdaqGM: SMTC) to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SMTC will receive only $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTC that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-smtc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 588 M - -
Net income 2021 61,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 779 M 4 779 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 388
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,08 $
Last Close Price 73,52 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein EVP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicolas Sornin CTO, VP-Architect, Wireless & Sensing Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION1.98%4 699
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%502 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION-3.37%331 902
INTEL CORPORATION1.59%207 400
BROADCOM INC.-2.83%174 114
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.06%172 398
