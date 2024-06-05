Net sales of $206.1 million, above the high-end of guidance range GAAP gross margin of 48.3% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.8%, above the midpoint of guidance GAAP operating expenses of $96.4 million, down 16% year-over-year, and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $77.4 million, down 17% year-over-year and below the midpoint of guidance GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $23.2 million and Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.1 million GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.36 and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.06, above the high-end of guidance range Adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million, above the high-end of guidance range

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 28, 2024.

"I am pleased with Semtech’s solid first quarter financial performance, with net sales above the high-end of our guidance range, along with meaningful declines in channel inventories across each of our end markets," said Paul H. Pickle, Semtech's president and chief executive officer. "Our semiconductor business continues to grow, and we believe our hardware business has reached bedrock, with expectations for a recovery profile in the second half of the year."

"We continue to closely monitor costs, with non-GAAP operating expenses down 17% year-over-year, and we believe we have improved allocation of spending to drive near-term financial results," said Mark Lin, Semtech's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin both improved sequentially and year-over-year, further demonstrating cost management and leverage in our business model."

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

GAAP Financial Results Non-GAAP Financial Results (in millions, except per share data) Q125 Q424 Q124 Q125 Q424 Q124 Net sales $ 206.1 $ 192.9 $ 236.5 $ 206.1 $ 192.9 $ 236.5 Gross margin 48.3 % (0.2 )% 43.5 % 49.8 % 48.9 % 48.5 % Operating expenses, net $ 96.4 $ 619.6 $ 114.8 $ 77.4 $ 76.5 $ 92.7 Operating income (loss) $ 3.1 $ (620.0 ) $ (11.9 ) $ 25.2 $ 17.8 $ 22.0 Operating margin 1.5 % (321.3 )% (5.0 )% 12.2 % 9.2 % 9.3 % Interest expense, net $ 22.7 $ 22.1 $ 19.4 $ 20.5 $ 19.9 $ 18.4 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (23.2 ) $ (642.4 ) $ (29.4 ) $ 4.1 $ (3.7 ) $ 2.8 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.36 ) $ (9.98 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.1 $ 24.0 $ 30.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1 % 12.5 % 13.0 %

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 212.0 +/- $5.0 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin 50.0 % +/- 50 bps Operating expenses, net $ 77.5 +/- $1.0 Operating income $ 28.5 +/- $2.6 Operating margin 13.4 % +/- 90 bps Interest expense, net $ 20.5 Normalized tax rate 15 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 +/- $0.03 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36.3 +/- $2.6 Diluted share count 72.4

The Company is unable to include a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP results to the corresponding GAAP measures as this is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the impact of transaction, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based awards, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and other items that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures. The Company expects the variability of the above charges to have a potentially significant impact on its GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release includes a presentation of select non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's non-GAAP measures of gross margin, SG&A expense, product development and engineering expense, operating expenses, net, operating income or loss, operating margin, interest expense, net, diluted (loss) earnings per share, normalized tax rate, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the following items, if any and as applicable, as set forth in the reconciliations in the tables below under "Supplemental Information: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results":

Share-based compensation

Intangible amortization

Transaction and integration related costs or recoveries (including costs associated with the acquisition and integration of Sierra Wireless, Inc.)

Restructuring and other reserves, including cumulative other reserves associated with historical activity including environmental, pension, deferred compensation and right-of-use asset impairments

Litigation costs or dispute settlement charges or recoveries

Gain on sale of business

Equity method income or loss

Investment gains, losses, reserves and impairments, including interest income from debt investments

Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs

Debt commitment fee

Goodwill and intangible impairment

Amortization of inventory step-up

Effective as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company's non-GAAP measures have been adjusted to exclude amortization of deferred financing costs, which had the impact of decreasing non-GAAP interest expense, net and increasing non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP earnings or loss per diluted share. This adjustment was applied retrospectively and all prior period amounts have been revised to conform to the current presentation.

To provide additional insight into the Company's second quarter outlook, this release also includes a presentation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. In this release, the Company also presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income plus interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation, and adjusted to exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core results over time. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. The Company considers free cash flow, which may be positive or negative, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net capital expenditures. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the items identified above because such items are either operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by the Company in the normal course of the Company's business operations, or are not reflective of the Company's core results over time. These excluded items may include recurring as well as non-recurring items, and no inference should be made that all of these adjustments, charges, costs or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For example: certain restructuring and integration-related expenses (which consist of employee termination costs, facility closure or lease termination costs, and contract termination costs) may be considered recurring given the Company's ongoing efforts to be more cost effective and efficient; certain acquisition and disposition-related adjustments or expenses may be deemed recurring given the Company's regular evaluation of potential transactions and investments; and certain litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains (which may include estimated losses for which the Company may have established a reserve, as well as any actual settlements, judgments, or other resolutions against, or in favor of, the Company related to litigation, arbitration, disputes or similar matters, and insurance recoveries received by the Company related to such matters) may be viewed as recurring given that the Company may from time to time be involved in, and may resolve, litigation, arbitration, disputes, and similar matters.

Notwithstanding that certain adjustments, charges, costs or expenses may be considered recurring, in order to provide meaningful comparisons, the Company believes that it is appropriate to exclude such items because they are not reflective of the Company's core results and tend to vary based on timing, frequency and magnitude.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's comparable financial performance between periods. In addition, the Company's management generally excludes the items noted above when managing and evaluating the performance of the business. The financial statements provided with this release include reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures for the first and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2024 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The Company adopted a full-year, normalized tax rate for the computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision in order to provide better comparability across the interim reporting periods by reducing the quarterly variability in non-GAAP tax rates that can occur throughout the year. In estimating the full-year non-GAAP normalized tax rate, the Company utilized a full-year financial projection that considers multiple factors such as changes to the Company's current operating structure, existing positions in various tax jurisdictions, the effect of key tax law changes, and other significant tax matters to the extent they are applicable to the full fiscal year financial projection. In addition to the adjustments described above, this normalized tax rate excludes the impact of share-based awards and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. For fiscal year 2025, the Company's projected non-GAAP normalized tax rate is 15% and will be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company's non-GAAP normalized tax rate on non-GAAP net income may be adjusted during the year to account for events or trends that the Company believes materially impact the original annual non-GAAP normalized tax rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, acquisitions, entity structures or operational changes and other significant events. These additional non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, industry, financial condition, performance, results of operations, and liquidity. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition and relate to matters such as future financial performance including the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 outlook; future operational performance; the anticipated impact of specific items on future earnings; the Company's expectations regarding near term growth trends; and the Company's plans, objectives and expectations. Statements containing words such as "may," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "should," "will," "designed to," "projections," or "business outlook," or other similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected. Potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to comply with, or pursue business strategies due to the covenants under the agreements governing its indebtedness; the Company's ability to remediate material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, discovery of additional weaknesses, and its inability to achieve and maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to forecast and achieve anticipated net sales and earnings estimates in light of periodic economic uncertainty; the inherent risks, costs and uncertainties associated with integrating Sierra Wireless, Inc. successfully and risks of not achieving all or any of the anticipated benefits, or the risk that the anticipated benefits may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; export restrictions and laws affecting the Company's trade and investments, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions, including as a result of inflation and current geopolitical conflicts; tightening credit conditions related to the United States banking system concerns; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; decreased average selling prices of the Company's products; the Company's reliance on a limited number of suppliers and subcontractors for components and materials; changes in projected or anticipated end-user markets; future responses to and effects of public health crises; and the Company's ability to forecast its annual non-GAAP normalized tax rate due to material changes that could occur during the fiscal year, which could include, but are not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, acquisitions, entity structures or operational changes and other significant events. Additionally, forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in the risk factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports the Company files with the SEC. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein that may cause actual performance and results to differ materially from those predicted, any such forward-looking information should not be regarded as representations or guarantees by the Company of future performance or results, or that its objectives or plans will be achieved or that any of its operating expectations or financial forecasts will be realized. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained herein, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly release the results of any update or revision to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated or future events, or otherwise.

Amounts reported in this press release are preliminary and subject to the finalization of the filing of our unaudited financial results on Form 10-Q for the three months ended April 28, 2024.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Net sales $ 206,105 $ 192,948 $ 236,539 Cost of sales 104,232 99,266 122,738 Amortization of acquired technology 2,281 2,280 10,855 Acquired technology impairments — 91,792 — Total cost of sales 106,513 193,338 133,593 Gross profit 99,592 (390 ) 102,946 Operating expenses, net: Selling, general and administrative 52,269 55,198 57,780 Product development and engineering 41,604 41,505 50,601 Intangible amortization 307 307 4,882 Restructuring 2,269 9,167 1,563 Intangible impairments — 39,593 — Goodwill impairment — 473,800 — Total operating expenses, net 96,449 619,570 114,826 Operating income (loss) 3,143 (619,960 ) (11,880 ) Interest expense (23,229 ) (22,827 ) (20,510 ) Interest income 542 734 1,069 Non-operating income (expense), net 400 (2,045 ) (473 ) Investment impairments and credit loss reserves, net (1,109 ) (1,679 ) (33 ) Loss before taxes and equity method income (loss) (20,253 ) (645,777 ) (31,827 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,956 (3,345 ) (2,417 ) Net loss before equity method income (loss) (23,209 ) (642,432 ) (29,410 ) Equity method income (loss) 50 75 (7 ) Net loss (23,159 ) (642,357 ) (29,417 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 6 (2 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,159 ) $ (642,363 ) $ (29,415 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (9.98 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (9.98 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share: Basic 64,509 64,363 63,924 Diluted 64,509 64,363 63,924

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,777 $ 128,585 Accounts receivable, net 153,921 134,322 Inventories 148,541 144,992 Prepaid taxes 10,405 11,969 Other current assets 99,628 114,329 Total current assets 539,272 534,197 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 146,944 153,618 Deferred tax assets 15,271 18,014 Goodwill 540,923 541,227 Other intangible assets, net 35,086 35,566 Other assets 99,013 91,113 Total assets $ 1,376,509 $ 1,373,735 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,674 $ 45,051 Accrued liabilities 160,217 172,105 Total current liabilities 224,891 217,156 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities — 829 Long-term debt 1,373,422 1,371,039 Other long-term liabilities 91,294 91,961 Stockholders’ deficit (313,098 ) (307,434 ) Noncontrolling interest — 184 Total liabilities & equity (deficit) $ 1,376,509 $ 1,373,735

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Net loss $ (23,159 ) $ (29,417 ) Net cash used in operating activities (89 ) (89,987 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,791 (14,407 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,198 ) 33,728 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (312 ) (646 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,808 ) (71,312 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 128,585 235,510 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 126,777 $ 164,198 Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Free cash flow: Cash flow from operations $ (89 ) $ 13,919 $ (89,987 ) Net capital expenditures (1,334 ) (1,712 ) (13,977 ) Free cash flow $ (1,423 ) $ 12,207 $ (103,964 ) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Net sales by reportable segment (1): Signal Integrity $ 58,299 $ 42,831 $ 40,891 Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless 75,344 60,423 59,619 IoT Systems and Connectivity 72,462 89,694 136,029 Total net sales by reportable segment $ 206,105 $ 192,948 $ 236,539 (1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, as a result of organizational restructuring, the wireless business, which was previously included in the IoT Systems operating segment, and the software defined video over ethernet business, which was previously included in the Signal Integrity operating segment, were moved into the Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless operating segment, formerly the Advanced Protection and Sensing operating segment, which also includes the proximity sensing, power and protection businesses. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, as a result of organizational restructuring, the Company combined the IoT Systems operating segment and the IoT Connected Services operating segment into the newly formed IoT Systems and Connectivity operating segment. As a result of the reorganization, the Company has three reportable segments. All prior year information in the table above has been revised retrospectively to reflect the changes to the Company's reportable segments.

Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Net sales by end market: Infrastructure $ 55,977 $ 39,387 $ 39,000 High-End Consumer 34,539 32,059 21,594 Industrial 115,589 121,502 175,945 Total net sales by end market $ 206,105 $ 192,948 $ 236,539

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Gross margin (GAAP) 48.3 % (0.2 )% 43.5 % Share-based compensation 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.2 % Amortization of acquired technology 1.1 % 1.2 % 4.6 % Restructuring and other reserves, net — % — % 0.2 % Acquired technology impairments — % 47.6 % — % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) 49.8 % 48.9 % 48.5 % Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Selling, general and administrative (GAAP) $ 52,269 $ 55,198 $ 57,780 Share-based compensation (11,391 ) (8,361 ) (4,502 ) Transaction and integration related costs, net (1,845 ) (8,476 ) (7,068 ) Litigation costs, net (98 ) (36 ) (26 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 38,935 $ 38,325 $ 46,184 Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Product development and engineering (GAAP) $ 41,604 $ 41,505 $ 50,601 Share-based compensation (3,161 ) (2,868 ) (3,539 ) Transaction and integration related costs, net — (432 ) (534 ) Adjusted product development and engineering (Non-GAAP) $ 38,443 $ 38,205 $ 46,528 Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Operating expenses, net (GAAP) $ 96,449 $ 619,570 $ 114,826 Share-based compensation (14,552 ) (11,229 ) (8,041 ) Intangible amortization (307 ) (307 ) (4,882 ) Transaction and integration related costs, net (1,845 ) (8,908 ) (7,602 ) Restructuring and other reserves, net (2,269 ) (9,167 ) (1,563 ) Litigation costs, net (98 ) (36 ) (26 ) Intangible impairments — (39,593 ) — Goodwill impairment — (473,800 ) — Adjusted operating expenses, net (Non-GAAP) $ 77,378 $ 76,530 $ 92,712

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 3,143 $ (619,960 ) $ (11,880 ) Share-based compensation 15,234 11,829 8,404 Intangible amortization 2,588 2,587 15,737 Transaction and integration related costs, net 1,845 8,908 7,651 Restructuring and other reserves, net 2,269 9,167 2,060 Litigation costs, net 98 36 26 Intangible impairments — 131,385 — Goodwill impairment — 473,800 — Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 25,177 $ 17,752 $ 21,998 Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Operating margin (GAAP) 1.5 % (321.3 )% (5.0 )% Share-based compensation 7.4 % 6.1 % 3.6 % Intangible amortization 1.3 % 1.3 % 6.6 % Transaction and integration related costs, net 0.9 % 4.6 % 3.2 % Restructuring and other reserves, net 1.1 % 4.8 % 0.9 % Intangible impairments — % 68.1 % — % Goodwill impairment — % 245.6 % — % Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 12.2 % 9.2 % 9.3 % Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 Interest expense, net (GAAP) $ 22,687 $ 22,093 $ 19,441 Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,379 ) (2,380 ) (1,414 ) Investment income 170 201 350 Adjusted interest expense, net (Non-GAAP) $ 20,478 $ 19,914 $ 18,377

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,159 ) $ (642,363 ) $ (29,415 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders: Share-based compensation 15,234 11,829 8,404 Intangible amortization 2,588 2,587 15,737 Transaction and integration related costs, net 1,845 8,908 7,651 Restructuring and other reserves, net 2,269 9,167 2,060 Litigation costs, net 98 36 26 Investment losses (gains), reserves and impairments, net 662 1,478 (317 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,379 2,380 1,414 Intangible impairments — 131,385 — Goodwill impairment — 473,800 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes 25,075 641,570 34,975 Associated tax effect 2,233 (2,840 ) (2,795 ) Equity method (income) loss (50 ) (75 ) 7 Total of supplemental information, net of taxes 27,258 638,655 32,187 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,099 $ (3,708 ) $ 2,772 GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.36 ) $ (9.98 ) $ (0.46 ) Adjustments per above 0.42 9.92 0.50 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share: GAAP 64,509 64,363 63,924 Non-GAAP 67,620 64,363 63,924

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Q125 Q424 Q124 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,159 ) $ (642,363 ) $ (29,415 ) Interest expense 23,229 22,827 20,510 Interest income (542 ) (734 ) (1,069 ) Non-operating (income) expense, net (400 ) 2,045 473 Investment impairments and credit loss reserves, net 1,109 1,679 33 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,956 (3,345 ) (2,417 ) Equity method (income) loss (50 ) (75 ) 7 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 6 (2 ) Share-based compensation 15,234 11,829 8,404 Depreciation and amortization 10,504 8,864 24,523 Transaction and integration related costs, net 1,845 8,908 7,651 Restructuring and other reserves, net 2,269 9,167 2,060 Litigation costs, net 98 36 26 Intangible impairments — 131,385 — Goodwill impairment — 473,800 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,093 $ 24,029 $ 30,784 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1 % 12.5 % 13.0 %

