Semtech Announces Intelligent Sensor Platform, PerSe™, Improving Mobile Connectivity and Compliance for Personal Connected Consumer Devices

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its PerSe™ line of sensors targeted for the personal connected consumer device market. Derived from the name, Person Sensing, the PerSe product family consists of three core product lines – PerSe Connect, PerSe Connect Pro and PerSe Control – delivering ground-breaking user experiences in smartphones, laptops and wearables by intelligently and automatically sensing human presence.

PerSe sensors intelligently sense human presence near the mobile device and other consumer electronics, and enable advanced Radio Frequency (RF) control when the user is in close proximity. Its unique smart human sensing feature, ultra-low power and tiny footprint also make it the ideal sensing solution for a wide range of wearable applications such as gesture control and automation.

The demand for 5G smartphone continues to grow rapidly and, according to IDC, is expected to make up more than half of all global shipments by the end of 2022. By leveraging Semtech’s PerSe technology, leading consumer electronics manufacturers can now deliver high-quality connectivity in 5G/Wi-Fi 6 with increased RF performance in their smartphones and laptops, while also helping ensure compliance with the worldwide Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) regulations, keeping consumers connected and safe. PerSe provides best-in-class sensing performance and robust noise immunity allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original device manufacturers (ODMs) to design devices with longer detection distance within a smaller sensor area.

“Semtech has more than a decade of market-leading sensor technology experience. We work closely with the industry’s top consumer electronics manufacturers developing and implementing our sensors to deliver incredible connectivity and provide an automated user experience, while also complying with SAR regulations,” said David Wong, senior director of consumer sensing products for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Today’s launch further underscores our commitment and leadership in the personal connected consumer device market. PerSe sensors deliver an unmatched consumer experience through device performance, regulatory compliance, user safety, and business impact.”

Semtech’s PerSe portfolio includes:

PerSe Connect : Enhances connectivity for many of the global smartphones and laptops (5G Sub-6, 4G and Wi-Fi). The sensors help optimize the RF power for best connectivity and help to maintain SAR compliance while delivering a fast wireless experience on these devices.

: Enhances connectivity for many of the global smartphones and laptops (5G Sub-6, 4G and Wi-Fi). The sensors help optimize the RF power for best connectivity and help to maintain SAR compliance while delivering a fast wireless experience on these devices. PerSe Connect Pro : First of its kind to provide ultra-high sensing performance for high band 5G mmWave devices in smartphones, laptops and tablets. PerSe Connect Pro enables higher sensing distance to safely manage the increased RF exposure.

: First of its kind to provide ultra-high sensing performance for high band 5G mmWave devices in smartphones, laptops and tablets. PerSe Connect Pro enables higher sensing distance to safely manage the increased RF exposure. PerSe Control: Enables smarter control in wearables to improve the user experience. PerSe Control enables human detection, automatic on/off and start/stop response. It also delivers cutting-edge gesture control and response including smart assistant, noise cancellation activation and media player control.

Said Joe Hoffman, director, intelligent edge & sensor technologies research at SAR Insight: “Smart devices need smart sensors to rise above the competition. However, mobile, portable and wearable devices complicate the design window of performance, battery life and human RF absorption. Smart sensors, such as the PerSe portfolio from Semtech, can differentiate between humans and inanimate objects, including handheld positions. This advanced sensing capability is essential for mobiles, wearables and 5G mmWave devices to deliver a superior user experience.”

About PerSe Smart Sensing Solutions

Semtech’s PerSe Smart Sensing Solutions feature best in-class sensitivity for optimal human presence detection allowing electronics manufacturers to enhance connectivity while complying with worldwide Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) regulations. The ultra-small, feature-rich sensing solutions are used to control and reduce radio frequency (RF) emission power in the presence of a human body, enabling significant performance advantages for manufacturers of electronic devices with radiation sources to meet stringent emission regulations criteria. The sensors are optimized for a wide range of battery-powered, portable applications such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices, and other consumer electronics.

